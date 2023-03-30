15 RSIPF officers promoted to the rank of Sergeant and Senior Sergeant

A total of 15 officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have been promoted to the rank of Sergeant and Staff Sergeant this morning (30 March 2023).

Eleven officers were promoted to Sergeant Rank while four officers were promoted to Senior Sergeant Positions. Four females among those newly promoted officers.

Commissioner of RSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau said these promotions are important to ensure we have a strong and capable leadership team in the RSIPF. The responsibility is on us to take up full responsibility for policing and security in Solomon Islands.

Commissioner Mangau said strong leadership of the police force at all levels is important to ensure we can safely and effectively protect the people of Solomon Islands and meet our national and international security obligations.

Mr Mangau said now you are a leader and we expect you to be a role model of the RSIPF. Being a leader in the RSIPF means showing courage, working together and living up to the highest standards of integrity at all times. It needs hard work and requires commitment.

He said now that you have been promoted, more responsibilities are entrusted onto your shoulders. We are the police force of the nation, serving all people of Solomon Islands and uphold the laws of this country.

A newly promoted Senior Sergeant (SSgt) Michael Manuala says, “It will be a great challenge for us newly promoted officers but we will work together with the senior management level of the RSIPF.”

Ssgt Manuala says, “We will do our best to adjust with the modern policing environment and I encourage my newly promoted officers to focus on our policing mandates, of reducing crime, look after the national security of this country and some responsibilities mandated for us.”

Officer Basilisa Kaora received her promotion from Commissioner of Police

Officer Benjamin Kudi Baura from police band received his promotion RSIPF Commissioner

Officer Harriet Rosanna Kabi from National Traffic Department received her promotion form DC Ian Vaevaso

Officer Lionel Taoli Tesimu from police band received his promotion from DC Ian Vaevaso

Officer William Albert Macnicol left received his promotion from DC Ian Vaevaso

RSIPF Commissioner talk to the newly promoted officers at his weekly parade at Rove police headquarters

Director Traffic with newly promoted officer Sergeant Harriet Rossana Kabi from National Traffic Department

-RSIPF