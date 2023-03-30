URI awards new scholarship to neuroscience students

KINGSTON, R.I. — March 30, 2023 —The University of Rhode Island has made the inaugural award of the Tim Rosaforte III ’77 Endowed Scholarship in Neuroscience to two students, Danielle Burge ’24 and Emily Metcalf ’24.

The Rosaforte Scholarship was established in honor of the late James “Tim” Rosaforte III ’77, a highly accomplished sports journalist, broadcaster, and author in the world of professional golf. He was the first journalist to be granted honorary membership in the PGA of America. Rosaforte embarked on his 40-year career after earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism at URI.

Initiated by friends of Rosaforte after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the scholarship supports accomplished students in URI’s Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Program (INP). The INP allows undergraduates to work with faculty exploring treatments for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS.

Burge, from Hudson, New Hampshire, is studying neuropharmacology and intends to pursue her Ph.D. in pharmaceutical medicinal chemistry. She plans a career in research, focusing on the prevention and cure of diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Metcalf, from Andover, Connecticut, is a double major in neuroscience and psychology and is completing her degrees in just three years. She intends to pursue a Ph.D. and work as a clinician and researcher in the field of neurodegenerative disorders.

Both students add to their classwork by participating in research in URI laboratories under faculty guidance.

URI neuroscience is at the forefront of a global effort to advance understanding of the brain’s role in physical and mental health. URI’s comprehensive approach includes educating undergraduate and graduate students through the Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Program and cutting-edge research conducted by over 30 faculty within the INP and at the George and Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience. Founded in 2013, the Ryan Institute is home to nine core faculty members who investigate potential pathways to treat and prevent neurodegenerative and age-related disorders. The Institute also includes an affiliate network of faculty and collaborators at research and medical institutions around the world.

The Rosaforte Scholarship remains open to contributions of all sizes. As an endowed fund, the scholarship will grow in value over time and be awarded in perpetuity. For more information or to discuss your interest in this fund or other neuroscience initiatives, contact Assistant Vice President for Development Eric Schonewald at 401-874-9017 or eschonewald@uri.edu.