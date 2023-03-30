Dovetail Software Celebrates 2nd Consecutive Year as #1 in Sapient Insights HR Systems Survey for HR Service Delivery

Dovetail's HR Service Delivery platform wins again!

Dovetail Software Celebrates Second Consecutive Year as #1 in Sapient Insights HR Systems Survey for HR Case Management and Employee Portal

Dovetail has achieved the highest scores in User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction in aggregate and at the enterprise level for the last two years” — Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer, Sapient Insights Group

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dovetail Software is proud to announce that for the second year in a row, its HR Case Management and Employee Portal products have been named the best HR Service Delivery software in the Voice of the Customer HR Service Delivery (HRSD) category of the Sapient Insights 2022-2023 HR Systems Survey (25th Edition). This accolade was awarded after an extensive customer survey of HR Service Delivery software products and services on the market, which demonstrated Dovetail's exceptional User Experience (UX) and Vendor Satisfaction (VS) ratings.

Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer & Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group, commented, "Dovetail has achieved the highest scores in User Experience and Vendor Satisfaction in aggregate and at the enterprise level for the last two years. Over the last several years this organization invested heavily in upgrading its platform and focused customer care on helping buyers achieve specific outcomes."

Dovetail's COO, Kane Frisby, added, "We are thrilled to be acknowledged as the best in our industry by such a reputable publication. This achievement proves the hard work and innovation of Dovetail employees, and we extend our gratitude to our customers for their feedback and support."

The Sapient Insights report's Voice of the Customer section is based on direct feedback, ratings, and comments from HR Service Delivery software customers. The survey asked respondents to rate the quality of their system's user experience and vendor satisfaction on a scale of 1-5, and Dovetail received the highest scores among 38 vendor solutions. The results demonstrate that Dovetail's software has gained a loyal following of customers in the United States and overseas, who rely on it to provide their employees with the best experience of HR services while improving HR efficiency and reducing costs.

Dovetail continues to invest in upgrading its platform to ensure its customers can deliver the best employee experience and streamline their HR Service Delivery. With this recognition, Dovetail is proud to be the top choice for HR Service Delivery software for the second year in a row.

About Dovetail Software

Dovetail Software is a leading provider of HR Service Delivery software solutions. Our platform includes a range of powerful tools such as HR Case Management, Employee Portal, HR Knowledge Management, and Reporting & Analytics. By leveraging Dovetail's cutting-edge technology, HR teams can elevate their HR Service Delivery and keep pace with the dynamic needs of modern HR functions.

