The Oxford Shirt Company Unveils New Spring/Summer 2023 Clothing Range: "From West End to Weekend"

British fashion brand The Oxford Shirt Company's new unisex clothing lines feature versatile garments that seamlessly transition from formal to casual wear.

The Oxford shirt seamlessly straddles multi-generations and is a modern classic that provides the perfect base to style upon through the week and into the weekend” — Hamish Lauder

BURFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned British fashion brand The Oxford Shirt Company is delighted to announce the launch of its latest clothing collection, designed around the concept of "West End to Weekend". The range features clothing that seamlessly transitions from formal to casual wear in one look, with the Oxford shirt at its heart.

For over 35 years, The Oxford Shirt Company has perfected the timeless and seasonless Oxford shirt for both men and women. Crafted with pure, firmly-woven heavy cotton, the shirts feature a softly rolled collar, contrast stitching buttonholes, piping on the neck and embroidery on the gauntlet. The shirts are also cut to flatter, ensuring that customers look their best no matter the occasion.

"Our clothing is designed to be versatile, timeless and high-quality," said Hamish Lauder, Director of The Oxford Shirt Company. "An Oxford shirt is a sustainable wardrobe staple that will last for years to come. Our latest collection is no exception, and we are confident it will become a favourite for those who appreciate classic style."

In addition to the Oxford shirt, the new collection features a linen range perfect for warmer weather, knitwear for all seasons, and the Liberty print range made from Liberty fabric for a splash of colour.

As a brand, The Oxford Shirt Company is committed to providing quality clothing that is stylish and comfortable. To make shopping with them even more enticing, they offer multi-buy discounts throughout their website, a 10% discount off full-priced items for new customers, wide range of discounted men's and women's clothing available on sale, free returns, free UK shipping for orders over £120, and next day delivery available.

"We pride ourselves on delivering clothing that is best in class, exceptional value, and great quality," said Lauder. "Our clothing is designed to meet everyday needs without sacrificing style, and represents great value for money."

The firm considers itself a clothing brand that delivers for everyday needs without compromising on style and value for money. Despite this, the brand remains aspirational, as demonstrated through their "Chosen By" section on their website, which celebrates inspiring customers and provides an insight into their lives and why they choose to shop with the brand. The section features a diverse range of clientele, from florists to philanthropists, city slickers and country kickers, they shine a bright light on the lives of these wonderful individuals.

To celebrate the launch of their new collection, The Oxford Shirt Company has partnered with Oxford University Rugby Football Club, highlighting the brand's strong heritage and proud British roots.

For more information on The Oxford Shirt Company's new collection, visit their website at www.oxfordshirt.co.uk.