ONLINE IT TRAINING AND CERTIFICATE PREPARATION BY AITP

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Institute for IT Professionals (AITP) specializes in Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence training.

AITP, a leading provider of professional training programs, is pleased to launch its flexible and live online hands-on training courses for professionals and students in various fields. The company's training programs are designed to help individuals gain expertise in their respective areas and become job-ready or even job prepared already.

"AITP is excited to launch their flexible and hands-on training courses for professionals in various fields, "said Kashif Ahmed, CEO and Founder of AITP. Their courses are designed to provide learners with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their careers. They offer flexible learning options, including live online and recorded lectures, weekdays, weekends and evening classes, and personalized training for corporate clients”.

AITP offers bootcamp style specialized courses in Data Science with emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Visualization using the modern tools and techniques. They have experienced instructors with years of industry experience who teach their training programs.

"Our instructors are experts in their fields and have years of industry experience," said Kashif Ahmed, CEO and Founder of AITP. “They provide personalized attention to each learner and ensure that they thoroughly understand the course material”.

In addition to providing flexible and hands-on training programs, AITP also offers job placement assistance to its learners. It works closely with its students and prepares them to be job ready and conduct mock interview sessions and provides resume review and feedback. They also offer guaranteed digital certification upon course completion which students can display on their social media platforms such as LinkedIn. They also assist in preparing for IBM Data Science certification for qualified candidates who aims to achieve the next level in Data Science career and gain additional advantage among their peers.

Our Machine Learning training program is designed to teach students on how to build predictive models using machine learning algorithms. “Participants will learn how to use libraries like scikit-learn and TensorFlow to build and train models. They will also learn how to evaluate model performance and tune hyperparameters for better results” said Kashif Ghayyas, Business Development Officer of AITP.

Their training programs cover a range of topics, including:

 Data Analytics

 Machine Learning

 Artificial Intelligence

 Deep Learning

 Natural Language Processing

 Business Intelligence

 Data Visualization

 Predictive Analytics

American Institute for IT Professionals (AITP) believes that as the world becomes more data-driven, the need for skilled professionals who can analyze, interpret, and make decisions based on data is growing rapidly. At AITP we believe that Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence are the key technologies that will shape the future of business and society.

Our new courses are comprehensive and cover a wide range of topics, including data mining, data analysis, machine learning algorithms, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and more. Students will also have access to state-of-the-art tools and technologies, such as Python, R, TensorFlow, Keras, and PyTorch, Power BI, Tableau among others.

If you are interested in learning more about their training programs or enrolling in one of their courses, please visit their website at www.aitp.us.

Kashif Ahmed

Dallas, TX