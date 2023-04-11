"The Amazing Camel Toe" Graphic Novel Release from Black Panel Press

"A vibrant story about the complexities of being a woman"
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Panel Press is pleased to announce the upcoming release of "The Amazing Camel Toe," a bold and hilarious new feminist graphic novel from French creator Claire Duplan, coming to Amazon and major book retailers on May 16th, 2023.
In the graphic novel, Constance, a young illustrator, takes revenge for the thousands of attacks suffered daily by women with a comic of her own, titled "The Amazing Camel Toe", celebrating the adventures of an anti-macho vigilante in tight, panther leggings: A hero who battles against sexism, harassment, slut-shaming, and unrealistic standards of beauty. It's a form of release that could materialize in a publishing deal for Constance… But in order for that to happen, the author, often full of doubt, must dare to assert herself more.
Gently provocative, cheerfully fierce, and borderline punk, Claire Duplan has a style and a tone all her own, overflowing with humor and energy. "Obviously, I'm the wrong gender to have a valid opinion on this crap," said one reviewer, while another called the book "a vibrant story about the complexities of being a woman in a world filled with judgement and control from men."
"The Amazing Camel Toe" by Claire Duplan will be available on May 16th, 2023 from major book retailers and online platforms. For more information about the book or to schedule an interview with the author, please visit Edelweiss or contact info@blackpanelpress.com.
Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults by artists from Europe, Asia, North, and South America. For more information, visit www.blackpanelpress.com.
