AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. AVB will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on April 26, 2023 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call on April 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2023 results.

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic: (877) 407-9716

International: (201) 493-6779

Webcast: http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings

Details for the Replay of the Conference Call

Domestic: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Replay Passcode: 13734359

Dates Available: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET through Saturday May 27, 2023

The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session during which management may discuss the Company's current operating environment; operating trends; current or potential development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; the Company's outlook and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.

The earnings release will include supplemental Earnings Release Attachments (the "Attachments") that will not be included in the wire distribution. The Attachments will only be available via the Company's website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings and through e-mail distribution. The Company will also provide a teleconference presentation that will be posted on the Company's website at http://www.avalonbay.com/earnings before the market open on April 27, 2023. If you would like to receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through http://www.avalonbay.com/email.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. More information may be found on the Company's website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

