IN8bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. INAB, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company provided an overview of recent corporate developments.
"We are extremely pleased with the outstanding progress IN8bio has made in the past year and the encouraging clinical results we have observed across our gamma-delta T cell platform in both solid and liquid tumors," remarked William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio. "Our lead clinical programs, INB-100 and INB-200, continue to deliver promising outcomes with longer than expected relapse free and overall survival rates. Last year, we showcased our manufacturing, regulatory and clinical capabilities by filing and receiving clearance for our first corporate-sponsored IND from the FDA for INB-400. Additionally, our team remains committed to leveraging our profound knowledge of gamma-delta T cell biology to drive innovation in next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology. Most recently, we disclosed new preclinical data from our INB-300 platform, demonstrating a CAR construct that can differentiate between tumor and healthy tissue when both express the targeted antigen. We eagerly anticipate releasing additional clinical updates and unveiling our continued progress throughout this year."
About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio's DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.
IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio plans to initiate INB-400, a company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma following IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential of IN8Bio's DeltEx platform to develop cell therapies to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells; future results in clinical data relating to the INB-100, 1NB-200 and INB-300 studies or the nsCAR platform; the nsCAR platform's potential to distinguish between tumor cells and healthy tissue; the timing, initiation, and readout of clinical data from IN8bio's clinical trials, including expectations regarding enrollment and the timing of data therefrom; INB-300's ability to improve upon existing technologies; IN8bio's ability to evaluate nsCAR programs in additional promising targets such as CD3 for AML; the potential of INB-100 to achieve long-lasting durable responses in patients with high-risk or relapsed hematologic malignancies; IN8Bio's ability to identify potential clinical sites to participate in the multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial for INB-400; IN8bio's ability to achieve planned milestones, including data readouts from its trials; and the ability of IN8Bio to develop new preclinical programs. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio's ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones, presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising inflation and regulatory developments; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio's product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio's product candidates; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio's reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 10, 2022, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
