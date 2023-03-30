Little Chief Restaurant Launches New Indigenous-Inspired Menu

TSUUT'INA NATION, AB, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Little Chief restaurant located within the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino has launched its new seasonal menu. The menu is designed by Chef Willow Eaglespeaker and incorporates seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, staying true to its Indigenous heritage.

Little Chief's new menu features a mix of modern and traditional Indigenous-inspired dishes including Pan-Roasted Kuterra Salmon, Juniper-Braised Beef Chuck Flats, Pow Wow Taco Poutine and a hearty Hamburger Soup. Its side dishes include traditional Bannock and Fry Bread with Saskatoon berry jam.

Chef Willow Eaglespeaker (Crowbear) is known for his complex flavours and creative plating style, infusing modern French techniques with his cultural knowledge.

Growing up in Calgary, Eaglespeaker's cooking style has been influenced by his Blackfoot and Cree heritage. His passion for cooking began at an early age while learning to hunt and harvest with his father and further developed working in professional kitchens.

Eaglespeaker previously trained under renowned Chef Barton-Browne at Deane House and Chef Brandon Dashnay at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino.

Little Chief's new menu is now being served at the hotel restaurant within the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino. Please call (587) 390-1400 or email littlechief@greyeaglecasino.ca to reserve a table.

