Introducing The Limited-Edition LEE ELDER X LINKSOUL CAPSULE

The LEE ELDER X LINKSOUL CAPSULE features T-shirts, Hats, Ball Marker, Glove, and Golf Towel, all of which are available online at linksoul.com.
A capsule collection with 100% of all proceeds going directly to the Lee Elder Trust and Lee Elder Memorial Fund in time for the 2023 Masters
Working with the family of Lee Elder embodies the purpose of Linksoul, which is to celebrate the soul of golf and give back.”
— John Ashworth
OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Linksoul is pleased to announce it has once again collaborated with the Lee Elder Trust and Lee Elder Memorial Fund to create a capsule collection in time for the 2023 Masters. The LEE ELDER X LINKSOUL CAPSULE commemorates Elder’s powerful example of breaking through race barriers in sports. The capsule includes T-shirts, Hats, Ball Marker, Glove, and Golf Towel, all of which are available online at linksoul.com.
All proceeds from the sale of each item will go directly to the Lee Elder Trust and Lee Elder Memorial Fund, which aims to cover healthcare costs for his widow, Sharon, who is battling Alzheimer’s, and to sustain and grow his legacy in golf.
Lee Elder’s unwavering determination and optimism in the face of racism and discrimination paved the way for future generations of Black golfers. By supporting the Lee Elder Trust and Memorial Fund, golfers and the golf community can continue to uphold his legacy and ensure that his impact on the game and world continues to be felt for years to come.
“It is heartening to see golfers and the golf community come together to celebrate Elder’s accomplishments and continue to uphold his legacy,” says Linksoul Co-founder John Ashworth “Working with the family of Lee Elder embodies the purpose of Linksoul, which is to celebrate the soul of golf and give back. We will continue to use our platform and resources to support causes that align with our values and make a difference in the world.”
The LEE ELDER X LINKSOUL CAPSULE is available online at linksoul.com.
About Linksoul:
Linksoul is more of a philosophy than a brand. They descend from a long line of golfers, craftsmen and artists. They believe in creating products and experiences they value, with the people they love, for the good of their families and their community. The Linksoul brand is based in Oceanside, CA is John Ashworth and artist-nephew Geoff Cunningham’s exploration of the spiritual, soulful core of pastimes like golf, surf, yoga, travel, hiking, cooking and more by creating apparel and accessories designed to seamlessly transition between these endeavors. They believe a good day for the modern man includes five things: time with family, time with friends, time in nature, creating things with your hands and physical exercise. Linksoul is designing apparel with the utility to be worn the entire day, seamlessly transitioning between all five. www.linksoul.com
About Lee Elder:
Lee Elder was born in Dallas, Texas in 1934, the same year as the inaugural Masters tournament. He would go on to break the color barrier at Augusta National in 1975 and later become the first black golfer to compete in the Ryder Cup (1979). He is revered as a trailblazer and golfing icon. He is survived by his wife Sharon and his stepdaughter, Dori, an LPGA Teaching Pro in Carlsbad, California. His career highlights include:
- 25 United Golf Association Victories
- 4 Wins in 17 PGA Tour Seasons
- 8 PGA Tour Champions Wins
- 4 International Wins (Nigeria Open, Jamaica Open, Coca-Cola Grand slam Championship)
- First Black Competitor at the Masters (1975)
- First Black Competitor in the Ryder Cup (1979)
- Competed in 1971 South African PGA Championship, a step towards ending Apartheid
- First Black Man Honored by the USGA with the Bob Jones Awards (2019)
Diane Thibert
Thibert Communications
+1 310-804-2400 email us here
You just read:
Introducing The Limited-Edition LEE ELDER X LINKSOUL CAPSULE
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Diane Thibert
Thibert Communications
+1 310-804-2400
email us here