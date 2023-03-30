Introducing The Limited-Edition LEE ELDER X LINKSOUL CAPSULE

The LEE ELDER X LINKSOUL CAPSULE features T-shirts, Hats, Ball Marker, Glove, and Golf Towel, all of which are available online at linksoul.com.

A capsule collection with 100% of all proceeds going directly to the Lee Elder Trust and Lee Elder Memorial Fund in time for the 2023 Masters

Working with the family of Lee Elder embodies the purpose of Linksoul, which is to celebrate the soul of golf and give back.” — John Ashworth