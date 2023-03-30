There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,203 in the last 365 days.
Twenty-First Statewide Grand Jury Releases Shocking Report Uncovering Human Trafficking, Missing Children and Criminal Acts Involving Thousands of Immigrant Children
Attorney General Ashley Moody highlighted the release of the Third Presentment of the Twenty-First Statewide Grand Jury Regarding Unaccompanied Alien Children. The presentment outlines horrible atrocities inflicted on immigrant children in Florida and elsewhere who are under the authority of the Biden administration and nonprofit organizations receiving taxpayer money. Allegations from the presentment include the federal government losing track of more than 20,000 children, no background checks on the minors’ sponsors, human trafficking and child abuse.
Last June, after Biden’s policies caused an unprecedented immigration crisis compromising the safety of Americans and immigrants, Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to identify and investigate persons and international human-smuggling networks that move illegal immigrants, particularly children, across the Southwest Border into Florida and other states. The court approved the petition. Attorney General Moody’s Statewide Prosecutor serves as legal advisor to the jury.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I want to thank Gov. DeSantis for standing up for children and calling for an investigation into the Biden administration’s abject failure to protect unaccompanied minors in dangerous situations. As a mother, I am outraged at how the Biden administration and others in authority have encouraged this nightmare through policy and are neglecting hundreds of thousands of children, subjecting them to abuse and sexual assault even after they cross the border. The federal government is knowingly aiding and abetting trafficking organizations and allowing horrific harm to happen to these children. I am calling upon Congress to investigate and consider federal law to stop these misguided programs.”
The Statewide Grand Jury is investigating the impact of international human-smuggling networks on the state of Florida and any violation of state laws when it comes to how children are transported and placed with sponsors. Jurors spent months investigating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement and the organizations it contracts with to find sponsors for unaccompanied minors.
According to the grand jury presentment, “ORR is facilitating the forced migration, sale, and abuse of foreign children…This process exposes children to horrifying health conditions, constant criminal threat, labor and sex trafficking, robbery, rape and other experiences not done justice by mere words.”
The jurors discovered that more than 250,000 unaccompanied minors entered the U.S. since Biden became president. These children are immediately shipped to a federal facility. Then there is “incessant pressure on case managers to process UAC speedily with minimal, if any, scrutiny of sponsors or questionable documents, addresses, or stories told to them.”
The presentment released today found, among other things: