Ghana President Akufo-Addo Invites Clark Atlanta University President to State Dinner honoring Vice President Harris

CAU President Dr. George French, Jr. was invited by Ghana President to a State Dinner honoring Vice President Kamala Harris in Accra, Ghana this week.
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. and First Lady Dr. Bacon-French joined Vice President Kamala Harris and Ghana President Akufo-Addo at the presidential residence in Accra, Ghana in support of the United States' commitment to Africa and its future.
“It is an honor to represent Clark Atlanta University on this international level as we expand our global reach and influence in the best interest of our student scholars,” said Dr. George T. French, Jr., president of Clark Atlanta University.
VP Harris’ visit and engagements are coordinated to strengthen partnerships and increase investments to facilitate economic growth and opportunities—with a focus on the economic empowerment of women, climate resilience, and the digital economy. Presidents Wayne A. I. Frederick of Howard University and David Wilson of Morgan State University were the two other university presidents in attendance.
While in Africa, CAU President and First Lady also met with the University of Ghana leadership for collaborative prostate cancer and genetic plant research partnerships.
About Clark Atlanta University
Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation’s first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation’s first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions.
Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing “The Black National Anthem”; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.
