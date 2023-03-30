Latest Connected Firefighter Enhancement from MSA Safety Gives Fire Scenes a New View

FireGrid™ Map View Puts Firefighters on the Map and Helps Enhance Situational Awareness

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency scenes come in all sizes, but no matter how big or small, situational awareness on the scene is one key to firefighter safety. To enhance situational awareness and firefighter accountability, MSA Safety, Inc. MSA has released FireGrid™ Map View, a software enhancement of MSA's LUNAR® Connected Device that enables tracking of a firefighter's estimated location when outside of a structure. LUNAR is a handheld device that provides search and rescue capabilities for firefighters and serves as a personal thermal imaging camera.

FireGrid Map View is accessible through FireGrid Monitor, MSA's tablet-based on-scene monitoring application. Map View shows a firefighter's approximate location as a color-coded marker, using a LUNAR device's GPS capabilities and coordinates.

In addition to seeing an individual firefighter's estimated location, a tap of a marker in Map View allows an incident commander to see additional firefighter information, including team assignment, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air pressure, and alarm status. If LTE cellular connection or GPS connection is lost, Map View will display the last known location of the firefighter. Incident commanders are also able to see the same information for a team of firefighters, allowing for better visualization of where team members are located and to help support the rapid decision making that occurs on scene. The three selectable views in Map View are street view, satellite and terrain.

Map View is the latest enhancement to the MSA Connected Firefighter Platform, an ecosystem of products centered around the MSA G1 SCBA that includes LUNAR, FireGrid software, HUB, and ALTAIR® portable gas detectors. Together, the platform helps to keep firefighters safe, connected, and accounted for on the fireground.

Map View is now available as an update to the FireGrid Monitor application through the iOS and Google Play App stores. Compatible LUNAR devices will require a firmware update and to be registered to a FireGrid account. For more information on FireGrid Map View and the Connected Firefighter Platform, click here.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

