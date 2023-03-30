HitPaw Video Converter V2.8 Introduces Revolutionary Features for Enhanced User Experience

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of multimedia tool industry, is proud to announce the release of HitPaw Video Converter V2.8.0. This new version comes packed with amazing features that are designed to help users improve the efficiency, and provide the best 3D and music experience.

Highlight features of HitPaw Video Converter V2.8.0:

Pro-Level 2D to 3D Converter

With this feature, users can convert their regular 2D videos into stunning 3D masterpieces with 3 models, including Red/Blue model, Top and Bottom model, and Side by Side model. The latest version of HitPaw Video Converter brings more possibility to those who want to add depth and dimension to their videos and bring their content to life.

With this feature, users can convert their regular 2D videos into stunning 3D masterpieces with 3 models, including Red/Blue model, Top and Bottom model, and Side by Side model. The latest version of HitPaw Video Converter brings more possibility to those who want to add depth and dimension to their videos and bring their content to life. Brilliant Deezer Music Converter

HitPaw Video Converter now allows users to convert their favorite Deezer music songs, playlists, and even the podcast into MP3, WAV, M4A, and FLAC that are compatible with various devices. With this feature, users can enjoy the fun of music anytime, anywhere without limitation.

HitPaw Video Converter now allows users to convert their favorite Deezer music songs, playlists, and even the podcast into MP3, WAV, M4A, and FLAC that are compatible with various devices. With this feature, users can enjoy the fun of music anytime, anywhere without limitation. Fantastic AI Background Remover

HitPaw Video Converter brings a fantastic tool that advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms to remove backgrounds from images quickly and effortlessly. AI Background Remover can transform images into works of art, banners, visual presentations, product catalogs, and graphics by quickly creating a translucent background.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows including Win11/10/8/7 and Mac OS Ventura. Its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year, and $79.95 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Our Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

Related Links: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitpaw-video-converter-v2-8-introduces-revolutionary-features-for-enhanced-user-experience-301786253.html

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd