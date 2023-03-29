European Commission recruits experts on cultural heritage preservation in Ukraine

The European Commission is calling for applications with a view to selecting members of the expert sub-group on safeguarding cultural heritage in Ukraine.

The sub-group will promote the exchange of experience and best practices in the field of damage prevention and restoration of cultural heritage after man-made or natural disasters; advise the European Commission and help it systematise recovery experience related to cultural heritage in Ukraine.

The sub-group will be composed of up to 25 members, including experts of Ukrainian nationality.

Members shall be individuals appointed in a personal capacity, individuals appointed to represent a common interest, and organisations.

The deadline for submitting applications is 25 April.

