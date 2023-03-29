European Commission recruits experts on cultural heritage preservation in Ukraine

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,205 in the last 365 days.
The European Commission is calling for applications with a view to selecting members of the expert sub-group on safeguarding cultural heritage in Ukraine.
The sub-group will promote the exchange of experience and best practices in the field of damage prevention and restoration of cultural heritage after man-made or natural disasters; advise the European Commission and help it systematise recovery experience related to cultural heritage in Ukraine.
The sub-group will be composed of up to 25 members, including experts of Ukrainian nationality.
Members shall be individuals appointed in a personal capacity, individuals appointed to represent a common interest, and organisations.
The deadline for submitting applications is 25 April.
