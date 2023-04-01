OneStop ADU’s April Fool’s Prank Helps the Alpha Project

OneStop ADU’s Pirate Introduces Treasure Hunt to Help the Housing Insecure
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStop ADU, a San Diego based business that specializes in the design, permitting and construction of Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs) used a prank to launch a campaign to help local non-profit, the Alpha Project. A pirate representing OneStop ADU was ‘discovered’ on one of their construction sites. He was found by the crew and the homeowner in a trench that was the start of excavation for a new ADU.
He supposedly found treasure, but in reality, he kicked off a campaign that encourages people in and around San Diego to spot one of the OneStop ADU cars, marked by their signage on the windows. They are asked to take a photo and post it on a social media site with the hashtag #onestopadutreasure. One person who posts will be randomly selected to win a $100 gift card. And, for every photo that is posted, OneStop ADU will donate $10 to the Alpha Project. From April 1st through April 7th, the more people post new pictures, the better their chances are to win the gift card. Find out more at on the website, onestopadu.com/treasure.
“We had a great time producing this campaign. But all kidding aside, OneStop ADU believes strongly in the mission of the Alpha Project, and takes our community’s housing needs very seriously,” stated Robert Shapiro, CEO of OneStop ADU. “We hope to raise significant funds and create awareness for the non-profit and have committed to donating up to $1,000.”
OneStop ADU is helping homeowners and developers increase the housing in San Diego by helping them to build accessory dwelling units that can be used for additional family space, living quarters for returning adult children or aging parents, caregivers, or as rentals.
The OneStop ADU team works with property owners to determine allowable sizes and suggest the best placement of the new structure. An initial no-cost, no-obligation meeting helps San Diego homeowners decide if building an ADU is right for them. Once approved OneStop will finalize the plans, attain the permits and construct the ADU. The entire process takes less than one year to complete.
Another unique service of OneStop ADU is the ability to provide exceptional property management services through their sister company, Onyx Property Management. This means fewer headaches and hassles for the homeowner while generating rental income for years to come!
About OneStop ADU
The principals of OneStop ADU, have over 50 years of combined experience in the San Diego real estate market. As an invaluable partner with experience in this complex space, OneStop ADU offers a turnkey solution for homeowners to take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity. The company offers six pre-designed floor plans with three exterior architectural styles, handle the permitting process, offer a lender matching program, provide quality construction, and can provide exceptional property management services if you plan on renting your backyard home.
OneStop ADU’s pre-designed plans and pricing help keep uncertainty out of the picture. The in-house licensed building team has over 25 years of experience constructing homes and multi-family buildings in the San Diego area. Each unit is traditionally built, no cookie-cutter prefab units that get dropped into the homeowner’s yard. OneStop ADU has also formed relationships with experienced lenders that can expedite the financing process and will help select the best loans. OneStop ADU makes the entire process from inception to finished product as simple as 1, 2, 3.
About Alpha Project
Alpha Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) human services organization that serves over 4,000 men, women, and children each day. Services offered include affordable housing, residential substance abuse treatment, supportive housing for people with special needs, basic and emergency services for the homeless, transportation assistance, mental health counseling, employment training, preparation and placement, emergency shelter, HIV/AIDS, education, outreach and prevention, and community services.
The mission of the Alpha Project is to empower individuals, families, and communities by providing work, recovery and support services to people who are motivated to change their lives and achieve self-sufficiency. The agency’s many programs are available to all persons in need regardless of race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.
