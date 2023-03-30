Boreas Campers Releases Walkthrough Video of Offroad, Off Grid EOS-12 Camper Trailer

2023 Boreas Campers EOS-12 Offroad Hybrid Camper 2023 EOS-12 Kitchen Garmin O.N.E. system tablet on the 2023 EOS-12

The video tour of the hi-tech, four season offroad camper is available to view now. This is the first offroad camper in NA to feature Garmin's O.N.E. system.

We’ve had an incredible amount of interest in our offroad, off grid hybrid EOS-12. This video is an easy way for folks to get more information about this hi-tech adventure camper.” — Matt Reichel, Owner, Boreas Campers

PUEBLO, CO, USA, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Boreas Campers has released a full length walkthrough video of the 2023 EOS-12, the hybrid camper that features the Garmin O.N.E. system, Truma Combi, 300 watts of Zamp solar panels, 540 ah of battery and outdoor kitchen.The video showcases the design and layout of the heavy duty chassis and spacious cabin, wet bath, pop top roof, electric and gas systems, the Garmin O.N.E. integration and tablet, and a plethora of additional features. The EOS-12 is the first offroad camper in North America to come with Garmin’s O.N.E. system standard.“We’ve had an incredible amount of interest in our offroad, off grid hybrid EOS-12. This video is an easy way for folks to get more information about the adventure camper.” says Matt Reichel, owner of Boreas Campers and host of the walkthrough video. “We’re excited to share all of the features we’ve packed into this perfect-sized family backcountry camper.”To watch the video visit the Boreas Campers Youtube channel About Boreas Campers: Founded in 2015, Boreas Campers trailers are true off-road and off-grid camper trailers built in Pueblo, Colorado. With industry leading zero-wood construction and lifetime chassis warranty, there is no better way to get off the grid without losing peace of mind. Learn more at boreascampers.com and follow us on Instagram, facebook and Youtube @BoreasCampers.

Boreas Campers 2023 EOS-12 OffRoad Hybrid Camper Walkthrough Video