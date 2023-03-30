Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments  

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced transitions of executive leadership in the Cabinet and appointed positions.

Melinda Bolling, Acting Director – Department of For Hire Vehicles (DFHV)

Melinda Bolling is appointed Acting Director of the Department of For Hire Vehicles. Director Bolling, a long tenured and experienced government official, recently served as the Director of the Prince George’s County Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement. Previously, she served as Director of the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs from January 2015 through November 2018. Prior to becoming DCRA’s Director, she served as DCRA’s General Counsel for eight years where she managed the agency’s legal staff in both prosecutorial and defensive litigation before administrative and judicial forums in the District. She also worked at the D.C. Housing Authority, focusing on redevelopment projects, affordable housing initiatives, and litigation. In private practice, she represented landlords and tenants, builders and hundreds of other business owners in litigation in the District and Maryland.

Delano Hunter, Acting Director – Department of General Services (DGS)

Delano Hunter is appointed Acting Director of the Department of General Services. Director Hunter is a long serving member of the Bowser Administration, serving in senior leadership roles in four different agencies. During his tenure at the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), Director Hunter managed a comprehensive recreation system with a combined operating and capital budget of $218 million, more than 1,000 employees, and a diverse portfolio of 104 recreation facilities, 930 acres of green space, and 212 fields and playgrounds. DPR served more than 2 million visitors annually through expanded programming and facility access and was ranked the best park system by Trust for Public Land in 2021 and 2022. Prior to DPR, Director Hunter served as Chief Service Officer of the Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism and Partnerships (Serve DC). A native Washingtonian, Director Hunter is a graduate of Spingarn Senior High School, graduated summa cum laude from Delaware State University, and earned his MBA from the Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business.

