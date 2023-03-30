Statement by the Prime Minister on the Final Report from the Mass Casualty Commission

CANADA, March 30 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the Final Report from the Mass Casualty Commission:

“Nearly three years ago, the lives of Nova Scotians were forever changed by a brutal and senseless attack. Today is about those whose lives were taken too soon and their loved ones, whose pain, trauma, and heartbreaking loss will never truly go away. To the families, to the communities, and to Nova Scotians, Canadians stand with you.

“I listened today as the Final Report from the Mass Casualty Commission was presented, and I thank the commissioners for their work. The Government of Canada will carefully review and respond to the recommendations under federal jurisdiction. We remain deeply committed to working with the people and the communities affected to make our communities safer places to live.

“We will never forget the 22 people, including a woman who was expecting a child, whose lives were cut short on one of the darkest days in Canadian history. I hope today’s report is one of the many steps toward ensuring a tragedy like this never happens again.”