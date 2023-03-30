GlobalSim to Deliver Full Mission Crane Simulator to PD Ports in UK

The new system will train operators on Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes, and Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC). The simulator will be delivered to PD Ports, which provides container handling and logistics throughout the UK. The system will be delivered to PD Ports’ Teesport location near Middlesbrough, UK and is expected to be operating by May 2023.
“We’re pleased to have been selected by the PD Ports team to provide them with a training simulator. They went through a rigorous selection process and tested various simulators. We’re glad they chose GlobalSim, and we look forward to having them as a client,” remarked Brad Ball, GlobalSim’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Over the past several months, PD Ports has worked closely with the GlobalSim development team to create a virtual environment that closely resembles the actual environment of the working port including the quay, buildings and lane markings. The PD Ports customization, along with the simulator’s ability to mimic movement, environmental effects, unbalanced loads, and inclement weather, etc., will provide operators with the experience they need to minimize risk before operating the actual cranes.
“We are very excited about the arrival of our Full Mission crane simulator from GlobalSim” said Frans Caljé, CEO of PD Ports. “This simulator will bolster our recently established Learning and Development team and will provide our operators with training and preparation before stepping into our cranes on-site. At PD Ports, safety is our number one priority and is key to everything we do, which is why we have invested in this equipment; it is our responsibility to protect our employees and ensure that our working environments are as safe as possible.”
About GlobalSim
GlobalSim, Inc. is an employee-owned company that specializes in developing and manufacturing high-end simulators. Widely recognized throughout the world as a leading provider of crane simulators, GlobalSim is focused on developing training systems for the port, construction, industrial, and military markets.
About PD Ports
PD Ports is one of the UK’s major port groups, with 12 locations across the country, connecting key global markets. With headquarters in Middlesbrough, it is also the Statutory Harbour Authority for the Port of Teesport and Hartlepool, ensuring safe navigation of vessels, river management and maintaining channel depth and operating a designated Harbour Police. GlobalSim’s advanced simulator technology will help with its number one priority of ensuring the health and safety of all our work.
