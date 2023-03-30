Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,895 in the last 365 days.

GlobalSim to Deliver Full Mission Crane Simulator to PD Ports in UK

GlobalSim Provides Solutions for Port Crane Operator Training

GlobalSim to Deliver Full Mission Crane Simulator to PD Ports in UK

PD Ports Tests Their Crane Simulator

PD Ports Visits GlobalSim for Final Testing

GlobalSim Offers crane operator training solutions that mimic movement, environmental effects, unbalanced loads, and inclement weather.

GlobalSim's Full Mission Crane Simulator Minimizes Risk

Crane simulation minimizes risk and protects and prepares employees with customization and movement that mimics the actual port.

The arrival of our crane simulator will bolster our recently established Learning and Development team and provide our operators with training and preparation before stepping into our cranes onsite.”
— Frans Caljé, CEO of PD Ports
SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalSim is pleased to announce it has contracted with PD Ports in the UK to deliver a Full Mission crane simulator.

The new system will train operators on Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes, and Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC). The simulator will be delivered to PD Ports, which provides container handling and logistics throughout the UK. The system will be delivered to PD Ports’ Teesport location near Middlesbrough, UK and is expected to be operating by May 2023.

“We’re pleased to have been selected by the PD Ports team to provide them with a training simulator. They went through a rigorous selection process and tested various simulators. We’re glad they chose GlobalSim, and we look forward to having them as a client,” remarked Brad Ball, GlobalSim’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Over the past several months, PD Ports has worked closely with the GlobalSim development team to create a virtual environment that closely resembles the actual environment of the working port including the quay, buildings and lane markings. The PD Ports customization, along with the simulator’s ability to mimic movement, environmental effects, unbalanced loads, and inclement weather, etc., will provide operators with the experience they need to minimize risk before operating the actual cranes.

“We are very excited about the arrival of our Full Mission crane simulator from GlobalSim” said Frans Caljé, CEO of PD Ports. “This simulator will bolster our recently established Learning and Development team and will provide our operators with training and preparation before stepping into our cranes on-site. At PD Ports, safety is our number one priority and is key to everything we do, which is why we have invested in this equipment; it is our responsibility to protect our employees and ensure that our working environments are as safe as possible.”

About GlobalSim
GlobalSim, Inc. is an employee-owned company that specializes in developing and manufacturing high-end simulators. Widely recognized throughout the world as a leading provider of crane simulators, GlobalSim is focused on developing training systems for the port, construction, industrial, and military markets.

About PD Ports
PD Ports is one of the UK’s major port groups, with 12 locations across the country, connecting key global markets. With headquarters in Middlesbrough, it is also the Statutory Harbour Authority for the Port of Teesport and Hartlepool, ensuring safe navigation of vessels, river management and maintaining channel depth and operating a designated Harbour Police. GlobalSim’s advanced simulator technology will help with its number one priority of ensuring the health and safety of all our work.

Brad Ball
GlobalSim, Inc.
+1 801-571-9094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Ship-To-Shore Crane (STS crane) Simulator Model 2021

You just read:

GlobalSim to Deliver Full Mission Crane Simulator to PD Ports in UK

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more