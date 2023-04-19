Best Cyclotron Systems Inc. Plans Significant Expansion of Cyclotron Production in the U.S. with Over 15 Orders

Best Cyclotron Systems logo — www.bestcyclotron.com
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Cyclotron Systems Inc. (BCSI) plans to significantly expand manufacturing of cyclotrons ranging from 3 MeV to 400 MeV for Radioisotopes Productions/Research/Proton to Carbon Ion Particle Therapy in the United States. BCSI currently has 15 plus cyclotrons under production in the U.S. and Canada for various global customers.
There is a growing demand globally for cyclotrons/rapid cycling medical synchrotrons up to 400 MeV for Research/Production of Radioisotopes and Particle Therapy. In order to meet this demand, TeamBest Global (TBG), Best Cure Foundation (BCF) and BCSI plan to grow their current manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada and establish manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and India in 2023.
TBG has designed and installed a variety of cyclotrons for medical, industrial and research applications ranging from energy 1 MeV to 70 MeV. TBG and BCF plan to manufacture many of these cyclotrons to establish production of a range of diagnostic radioisotopes for global distribution. The BEST B-15 cyclotrons can be used for production of the isotope Technetium-99m (Tc-99m), one of the most widely used isotopes in nuclear medicine applications. Many of these cyclotrons can be used for production of Actinium-225 (Ac-225) and Luteticium-177 (Lu-177) isotopes that can potentially be useful for therapeutic applications.
There has also been great interest in targeted alpha therapy using Actinium-225 (Ac-225). In particular, prostate cancer patients have been treated Ac-225 with notable success (1). Ac-225 attached monoclonal antibody products have been used in clinical trials for treatment of leukemia (2). It is expected that targeted alpha therapy can lead to positive outcome, hence global efforts towards the production of Ac-225 have increased substantially.
In January of 2022, BCSI announced the shipment of the world’s very first 6 MeV Proton Cyclotron, operating in excess of 500 micro amp current, to a U.S. National Lab. The design, development and manufacture was a combined effort of BCSI's Vancouver, Canada facility; Best Theratronics Ltd. manufacturing facilities in Ottawa, Canada and Knoxville, TN; Best Medical International in Springfield, Virginia; and Best Automation & Robotics in Loves Park, IL.
BCSI and TBG Companies will manufacture a range of cyclotrons from models B200, B15, B20, B25, B35, B70 and others for Radiopharmaceutical Production and Research, including all the other associated Chemistry Boxes, Hot Cells, QA Instruments, CT, PET CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-Ray Systems, Bone Densitometers, etc., and set up the program all over India.
1. Kratochwil, C. et al., Targeted α-Therapy of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer with 225Ac-PSMA-617: Dosimetry Estimate and Empiric Dose Finding. Journal of Nuclear Medicine, 58(10) (2017) 1624.
2. R Garg, et al., 225Ac labeled CD33 targeting antibody in acute myeloid leukemia models., Cancer Med., 10, 1128-40 (2021).
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
