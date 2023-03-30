SPEIDEL OPENS FLAGSHIP STORE IN RHODE ISLAND

Iconic Watch and Accessories Brand with Rich Rhode Island History Celebrates Grand Opening of Store and Watch Repair Center with Providence Mayor Brett Smiley

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speidel , the vintage American brand renowned for its innovative designs and a passion for customer service celebrated the grand opening of its Flagship Store, and Watch Repair Center at Wayland Square in Providence, Rhode Island. Mayor Brett Smiley participated in a ceremonial ribbon cutting after sharing remarks.

Speidel Celebrates Grand Opening of Store and Watch Repair Center with Providence Mayor Brett Smiley

For over 100 years Speidel has had a very rich history, deeply rooted in the Rhode Island community. In 1912 Speidel's first headquarters was located at 70 Ship Street in Providence. Cerce Capital acquired Speidel in 2009 and later reestablished its headquarters in Providence. Under Cerce Capital, Speidel refocused its sales channels to independent jewelers as well as direct sales to consumers. In 2022 Speidel's Headquarters relocated to 145 Wayland Avenue where the 2nd floor hosts the corporate offices while the 1st floor is home to the new flagship store.

"We are very excited to open our first service-oriented retail store at Wayland Square," said Gennaro Cerce, CEO of Speidel. The flagship Speidel store features an extensive collection of timepieces, watch bands, jewelry, accessories and a growing selection of carefully curated watch brands. The store offers on-site personalized engraving as well as a Watch Repair Center which offers premium watch repair services.

"It was important for us to open a brick-and-mortar location so our Rhode Island community and customers could shop personally for our products and experience firsthand our exceptional customer service. It has been heartwarming and gratifying to hear members of our Rhode Island community share their own memories of Speidel as well as those of previous generations when they visit the store," said Mr. Cerce.

"It is my great pleasure to help cut the ribbon on Speidel's newest location to Providence," said Brett Smiley, Mayor of Providence. This is a business that has been here for generations and is a part of what makes Providence special. We appreciate their dedication to our city and wish them all the best in this new chapter."

