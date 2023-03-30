MediaPlatform Named an Innovator in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2023

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy and Performance

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MediaPlatform today announced that it has been identified as an Innovator in Aragon Research's "The Aragon Research Globe ™ for Enterprise Video, 2023 by CEO and Founder, Jim Lundy, March 30, 2023.

The report examines 14 providers in Enterprise Video, a market that Aragon notes is becoming a key ingredient in the race to transform the enterprise as new use cases and easier ways to share video, as well as employee and customer preferences, are helping to increase demand.

MediaPlatform strives to maintain top-line growth and strong customer renewal rates while maintaining its focus, and significant investment in technology innovation. In addition to adding more than 40 new features to its flagship Broadcaster live webcasting platform, the company also recently debuted MediaPlatform Autocaster, an automated webcasting platform that lets enterprise video professionals schedule and monitor autoplay events that have been produced and scheduled to run in advance without requiring producers or engaging control studio equipment.

"With video becoming standard for meetings, 2022 was a year when companies learned how widely used collaboration tools lack the features needed at the high end of the enterprise video spectrum," said Mike Newman, CEO of MediaPlatform. "We've seen more enterprises looking at our enterprise video platform to manage growing and unwieldy video archives, and consolidate, govern, and deliver video content at scale.

"As large enterprises grow more exacting in their goals and solution requirements, they are seeking solutions that can be used to produce entertaining and engaging experiences for high-profile events, such as CEO town halls, and that have analytics that provide visibility into quality and viewership. This is also driving renewed interest in our solutions, particularly from enterprise video professionals and the executives behind the camera," Newman said.

