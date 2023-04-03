FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio Announce Receipt of Formal Organic Marijuana Certification from Organic Accreditor CertifiedKind

FARMACEUTICALRX is now in a select group of fewer than 25 cannabis cultivators nationally who have met these rigorous organic standards.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio (“FARMACEUTICALRX” or the “Company”) announced today that it has passed inspections for compliance with the organic cultivation practices and standards of organic accreditor Certified Kind LLC (“Certified Kind”). Certified Kind is one of the leading accreditation bodies that certifies organic cultivation practices in the cannabis industry. Their standards align with those established for USDA Organic certification for food crops. This achievement places FARMACEUTICALRX in a select group of fewer than 25 cannabis cultivators nationally who have met these rigorous organic standards.
FARMACEUTICALRX of Ohio’s Level 1 medical marijuana cultivation business is co-located with the Company’s medical marijuana processing facility in East Liverpool, Ohio, where the Company also operates its FRX Health dispensary. This milestone solidifies FARMACEUTICALRX’s rigorous commitment to sustainably produced medical cannabis.
"We are very proud to achieve Certified Kind status for our cultivation operations in Ohio," stated Rebecca Myers, Founder and CEO of FARMACEUTICALRX. “FARMACEUTICALRX has cultivated cannabis with organic, sustainable practices since the inception of our Company. Committing ourselves to regular audits for compliance with Certified Kind standards ensures that we are accountable to our customers and to the core values of our Company. Passing these rigorous organic standards places us in a select group of growers in the US market,” Myers continued. “We are now one of the largest producers of premium organically-cultivated medical marijuana products in the nation. This critical step positions us to continue to build our FARMACEUTICALRX brand together with our suite of sub-branded products and to prepare our business for the upcoming expansion in the Ohio market with the potential passage of an adult use program later this year,” Myers stated.
"Certified Kind follows the most stringent organic-cultivation standards we have found in cannabis,” stated Alex Stanish, VP of Cultivation for FARMACEUTICALRX. "This is why we chose to become Certified Kind. We want patients to have proof that they are choosing the safest, and most sustainably produced medicine in Ohio. Many cannabis companies produce organic flower: we want to be one of the few companies in the cannabis industry that can certifiably back that claim,” Stanish continued.
ABOUT FARMACEUTICALRX
FARMACEUTICALRX is one of the leading producers of premium organic medical marijuana in the US Market. FARMACEUTICALRX is focused on bringing research and development-based innovation to the medical marijuana sector. FARMACEUTICALRX develops premium organic medical marijuana products under its existing FARMACEUTICALRX brand. The Company's suite of sub-branded products includes Burst of Wellness Vape products, TreePharm Vape and RSO products, Local Edibles Chocolates, Open Mind organic, vegan and gluten free gummies, and CannaRocks low dose – sugar free lozenges. Our suite of sub-branded products combines the premium quality that FARMACEUTICALRX is known for, at an affordable price point, with the goal of expanding the Company's reach to a broad demographic of customers. FARMACEUTICALRX companies are licensed to offer high quality medical marijuana products in Pennsylvania and Ohio, states with combined populations of more than 26 million people. FARMACEUTICALRX is led by a world-class team of scientists, healthcare, organic food and beverage and cannabis industry professionals who are driven by the discovery, development, and manufacturing of revolutionary, premium organic products delivered through its vertically integrated platform. From the Farm to the Future - Our innovation is Your Future Health. Learn more at www.FARMACEUTICALRX.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.
Investor Contact
For further information, contact:
IR@FARMACEUTICALRX.COM
