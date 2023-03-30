Submit Release
Manchin Announces $965K for Tunnelton, Mount Lookout Volunteer Fire Departments

March 30, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $965,520 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department in Mount Lookout and the Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department. The funding is made possible through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program and will provide critical resources to the fire departments to increase their number of frontline firefighters and promote public safety.

 

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively. I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $965K to strengthen fire safety in Mount Lookout and Tunnelton and help the volunteer fire departments hire additional frontline firefighters. The funding will strengthen emergency preparedness across our great state and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

 

The SAFER program is one of three grant programs under DHS and FEMA that focuses on enhancing firefighter safety and public safety as it relates to fire hazards. Since FY 2005, the SAFER Program has awarded approximately $4.8 billion in grant funding to provide critically needed resources to hire new firefighters, rehire laid off firefighters and retain firefighters facing layoff, as well as to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters. The funding announced today will assist the two fire departments in increasing their number of firefighters to meet industry minimum standards and attain 24-hour staffing to provide adequate fire protection for the communities.

 

Individual awards listed below:

  • $879,840 – Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Lookout
  • $85,680 – Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department 
Manchin Announces $965K for Tunnelton, Mount Lookout Volunteer Fire Departments

