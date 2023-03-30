Black, 53-Year-Old Female Indie Filmmaker Sets Eyes on Hollywood With First Feature Film, “My Father The Queen”

Lisa N. Alexander—"My Father The Queen" Writer, Director, Producer
My Father The Queen Wins Two Best Scripts Awards
Lisa N. Alexander is an award-winning filmmaker and entrepreneur who, in her 50s, is choosing to tell stories that matter through film
CYPRESS, TEXAS, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With two wins from Best Script Award London and Cannes International Shorts and positive reviews for her script, “My Father The Queen,” award-winning filmmaker, Lisa N. Alexander prepares to direct and produce her first feature film. At the age of 53, Alexander joins the ranks of female filmmakers such as Claire Denis and Andrea Arnold; all of whom produced their first features over the age of 40.
At first, Alexander, the owner of PrettyWork Creative and PrettyWork Studios, wasn’t sure if the call for more Black female stories and content included voices such as hers. “The incredible filmmakers and artists being showcased might have been Black and female like me, but they weren’t nearly as old as me,” laughs Alexander. “It did leave me wondering if perhaps I had come to filmmaking too late,” she added.
According to filmmaker and blogger, Noam Kroll, Alexander is far from aging out of the industry. In his blog post, “Late Bloomers: Filmmakers Who Started Late In Life & How One Director Broke Through At Age 73,” Noam states that “some of the greatest filmmakers of all time were late bloomers.” The oldest director to debut a feature film is Guinness record holder, Takeo Kimura. He was 90 years old when he released “Dreaming Awake” in 2008.
While some might discount filmmakers her age, Alexander is used to being underestimated. Frequently the only person of color and/or the only woman in the room, she has never chosen what was easy or convenient. She started her career in the 90s as a graphic designer where she was always the “only one” and always among a handful of women in marketing and graphic design departments.
“Mainstream creative spaces have always been white-male dominated,” said Alexander, “so I’m not shocked by the abysmal number of women of color in directing roles or the lack of representation at any given award show.” “Being a 50-year-old Black woman working in creative spaces through the years has thoroughly prepared me for this part of the journey,” Alexander continued. “Lack of access and opportunities are why so many of us turn to indie filmmaking or start our own businesses in the first place,” Alexander added.
“My Father The Queen,” is loosely based on Alexander’s life and explores the relationship of a closeted gay Black man, Walter, and his daughters, Kelly and Courtney. This relationship turns cold after Walter is outed by his wife Carolyn. Kelly was once a “daddy’s girl” but now finds herself struggling with “daddy issues” and compromises herself to get the love and validation she desires. The two are forced to reconnect during the pandemic when Walter catches COVID-19 and lists Kelly as his next of kin. The film spans the 70s, 80s, 90s, and current day.
According to the film’s site, “My Father The Queen” is the Black, LGBTQ+, mental health, historical drama we all need.
Alexander is currently fundraising, taking meetings, and building her cast and crew.
