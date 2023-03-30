"The Key to Success? Keep Promises, Especially Those to Yourself", CEO Says

James Rosseau shares six promises he made to himself and mindfully puts into practice in every situation. James B. Rosseau, Sr., is the founder and CEO of The Corelink Solution, a nonprofit committed to empowering people to reach their potential.

James Rosseau shares his own true story of how he overcame roadblocks and obstacles to become a groundbreaking leader in his book, Success on Your Own Terms.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Who better to write a self-help book than someone who struggled to get it right, then finally discovered a path that truly worked? James Rosseau admits it wasn’t easy, but his persistence resulted in dramatic personal and professional success. Then he felt a need to share what he learned, which led him to write Success on Your Own Terms: 6 Promises to Fire Up Your Passion, Ignite Your Career and Create an Amazing Life.

“What I learned in going through challenges and encountering roadblocks and obstacles,” Rosseau said, “is that I have to be true to myself. These six promises are commitments that I’ve made to myself and mindfully put into practice in every situation that I’ve been in. My advice, from someone who has been there, is to make these six promises and keep them.”

While the book can be helpful for everyone, Rosseau says his target audience is young people, especially those who come from humble beginnings and find it difficult to see a way out. That isn’t too different from his own background.

“I want to be able to show people from the ’hood that you don’t have to be a rapper, play basketball or sell drugs to make it,” he said. “I wanted to go back into the old neighborhood driving a Lexus, showing them that I achieved success in a different way. But more importantly, I wanted to show people that it was achievable for them as well. I wanted to help people see their way out of what they probably considered the destiny they were stuck with.”

The six promises that helped propel Rosseau to success are (1) embrace your passion, (2) perform to progress versus perfection, (3) promote with purpose, (4) parlay your platform, (5) put it into action and (6) practice philanthropy.

The titles alone can only give you a glimpse at Rosseau’s path to success; he explains them all in detail in the book.

Among the subjects he explores are how to dig up long-buried dreams; why passion is essential for success (and how to find yours); what it means to “perform to progress,” rather than go for perfection; how helping others often equates to helping yourself; and why giving is so important.

James B. Rosseau, Sr., is the founder and CEO of The Corelink Solution, a nonprofit committed to empowering people to reach their potential. The organization delivers learning programs through that brand and faith-based media through the Holy Culture brand, including its reach to more than 5 million subscribers through Holy Culture Radio on SiriusXM Channel 154. He brings 20-plus years of expertise in creating growth and driving transformation, leveraging his unique blend of revenue generation and business acumen with his ability to skillfully assemble and lead high-performing teams.

Success on Your Own Terms: 6 Promises to Fire Up Your Passion, Ignite Your Career and Create an Amazing Life.

Publisher: The Corelink Solution

ISBN-10: ‎ 0578445158

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-0578445151

Available from Amazon.com and anywhere books are sold

Watch an interview with James Rosseau here: