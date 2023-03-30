Ranking Member Capito Applauds House Passage of American Energy, Permitting Reform Legislation

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released the below statement applauding House passage of H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, legislation that would increase domestic energy production and critical mining, and reform the nation’s broken permitting process.

“The anti-energy policies and burdensome regulations of the Biden administration have driven up costs for millions of Americans and made the United States more reliant on foreign nations. Today, the House took an important first step in providing relief for families struggling to fill up their cars and pay their utility bills, making it easier to build key energy and infrastructure projects, and returning America to energy independence. Through the committee process, I’m looking forward to continue working with Democrats and Republicans to find areas of compromise and deliver solutions that make genuine reforms to the permitting process and support energy production here at home,” Ranking Member Capito said.

