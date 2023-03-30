Travel Mobility Scooter Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2029: Kymco, Sunrise Medical, Drive Medical

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Travel Mobility Scooter Market Study Forecast till 2029
The Latest Released Travel Mobility Scooter Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Travel Mobility Scooter market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Travel Mobility Scooter market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Kymco (Taiwan), Sunrise Medical (United States), Pride Mobility Products (United States), Invacare (United States), Roma Medical (United Kingdom), Hoveround Corp (United States), Drive Medical (United States), Golden Technologies (United States), Quingo (United Kingdom), Van Os Medical (Netherlands).
Travel Mobility Scooter Market Overview
The mobility scooter is a mobility aid equivalent to a wheelchair but configured like a motor scooter. It is often stated to as a power-operated vehicle or electric scooter as well. Mobility scooters eliminate much of the manual strength issues of an unpowered wheelchair. Mobility scooter comes with a variety of features such as lightweight, and foldable, among others. Moreover, these scooters can transport more luggage in terms of size and weight. Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into class 2 scooter and class 3 scooter.
Market Trends
The market for lightweight and foldable travel scooters has been growing rapidly, driven by the need for portable and easily transportable mobility solutions. Manufacturers are designing scooters that are both lightweight and compact, making them easy to carry on trips and store in small spaces.
Market Drivers
The Increasing Mobility Impairment Population Worldwide
The Rising Demand for Electric Powered Vehicles
The Growing Geriatric Population Globally
The Travel Mobility Scooter Market is segmented by Application (Residential, Commercial) by Type (Class 2 Scooter, Class 3 Scooter) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Travel Mobility Scooter market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Travel Mobility Scooter Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Travel Mobility Scooter
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
- Overview of Travel Mobility Scooter Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- Travel Mobility Scooter Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)
- Travel Mobility Scooter Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)
- Travel Mobility Scooter Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)
- Travel Mobility Scooter Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- Travel Mobility Scooter Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
