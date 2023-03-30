FleetNurse Passes Rigorous Evaluation by The Joint Commission With No Adverse Findings

FleetNurse has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification for the second time.
EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, FleetNurse, a leading healthcare workforce marketplace and technology solution, underwent a thorough re-evaluation by The Joint Commission for the renewal of its certification. The goal of the evaluation was to determine if the company continues to meet the Joint Commission's rigorous performance standards in delivering quality clinicians and safe care.
After Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards, which includes delivering and facilitating clinical care and program management, FleetNurse passed with flying colors, with no adverse findings. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to providing high-quality staffing solutions that meet the needs of various hospitals and health systems while maintaining a focus on patient safety.
The Joint Commission is an independent, non-profit organization that accredits and certifies healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. The Commission's evaluation process is known to be thorough and rigorous, ensuring that healthcare organizations meet or exceed the highest standards of quality and safety.
FleetNurse has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification for the second time. This recertification demonstrates FleetNurse's commitment to meeting and exceeding the highest standards in healthcare staffing and service delivery. By recertifying, FleetNurse has shown that it continues to meet the Joint Commission’s high standards and remains dedicated to providing exceptional care to our facilities and clinicians.
"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Israel Angeles, CEO of FleetNurse. "We are honored to have passed The Joint Commission's evaluation once again and are committed to continuing to provide our clients with the highest quality service and solutions that prioritize patient safety."
FleetNurse understands the critical role it plays in providing skilled and reliable healthcare professionals to facilities and is proud to have held the certification since its first review in 2021. This commitment to excellence has allowed FleetNurse to build a reputation for providing exceptional staffing solutions that meet the unique needs of each facility.
FleetNurse will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of its operations and continuously works to maintain its Joint Commission certification, seeking to exceed industry standards whenever possible.
The Joint Commission Health Care Staffing Services Certification is valid for up to 24 months; FleetNurse will be under evaluation for recertification in 2025.
About FleetNurse
FleetNurse provides on-demand staffing solutions to healthcare organizations across the country. With a focus on quality, safety, and dedicated 24/7 support, FleetNurse specializes in filling last-minute needs for facilities as staffing shortages continue to hinder hospitals across the country.
For more information about FleetNurse’s commitment to providing high-quality staffing solutions, please visit https://fleetnurse.com/.
About The Joint Commission
The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the US. A stamp of approval from the Joint Commission is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting the highest performance standards. For more information, please visit https://www.jointcommission.org/.
