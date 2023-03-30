Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,169 in the last 365 days.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON RULES OF PROBATE PROCEDURE April 3, 2023

VERMONT SUPREME COURT
ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON RULES OF PROBATE PROCEDURE
AGENDA FOR MEETING OF APRIL 3, 2023


1. Approval of draft minutes of the meeting of January 12, 2023
1.A. Probate Judge Recusal, Proposed amendment to V.R.P.P. 40 – Judge Zonay
2. Continuing Matters:
a. For Comment from Bar: V.R.P.P. 5.1(b)(1) (Judge Ertel’s revisions)
b. For Comment from Bar: V.R.P.P. 7(e) (Judge Ertel’s revisions)
c. For Promulgation by VSC: V.R.P.P. 78 etc. (new revisions from VREF Committee
d. Subcommittee on 14 V.S.A. § 3098
3. New Rules Discussion
a. V.R.P.P. 16.1 (Judge Ertel’s revisions)
b. V.R.P.P. 80.10 (corrective revisions)
4. Discussion: Proposed Rule 43.1
5. Discussion: Standardizing Effective Dates
6. Subcommittee Report: Rule 13
7. Subcommittee Report: Rule 80.9
8. Housekeeping Amendments
9. Other Business
10. Next Meeting

You just read:

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON RULES OF PROBATE PROCEDURE April 3, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more