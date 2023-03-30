ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON RULES OF PROBATE PROCEDURE April 3, 2023

VERMONT SUPREME COURT

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON RULES OF PROBATE PROCEDURE

AGENDA FOR MEETING OF APRIL 3, 2023



1. Approval of draft minutes of the meeting of January 12, 2023

1.A. Probate Judge Recusal, Proposed amendment to V.R.P.P. 40 – Judge Zonay

2. Continuing Matters:

a. For Comment from Bar: V.R.P.P. 5.1(b)(1) (Judge Ertel’s revisions)

b. For Comment from Bar: V.R.P.P. 7(e) (Judge Ertel’s revisions)

c. For Promulgation by VSC: V.R.P.P. 78 etc. (new revisions from VREF Committee

d. Subcommittee on 14 V.S.A. § 3098

3. New Rules Discussion

a. V.R.P.P. 16.1 (Judge Ertel’s revisions)

b. V.R.P.P. 80.10 (corrective revisions)

4. Discussion: Proposed Rule 43.1

5. Discussion: Standardizing Effective Dates

6. Subcommittee Report: Rule 13

7. Subcommittee Report: Rule 80.9

8. Housekeeping Amendments

9. Other Business

10. Next Meeting