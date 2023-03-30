Marco Alcala Launches a New Book, "The Compliance Formula - The Definitive Guide to Understanding and Implementing CMMC"

The Compliance Formula Book

PASADENA, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Marco Alcala has just announced the launch of a new book titled "The Compliance Formula - The Definitive Guide to Understanding and Implementing CMMC", which is now available for ordering on https://www.alcalaconsulting.com/CMMC_Book/?clr

This book provides a comprehensive guide to understanding the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and how it applies to companies working with the U.S. Department of Defense. The CMMC is a set of cybersecurity standards and practices that all DoD contractors and subcontractors must comply with to protect sensitive information.

In "The Compliance Formula," Marco Alcala breaks down the CMMC into easy-to-understand concepts and provides practical guidance on how to get started implementing the required controls. The book also covers why becoming CMMC compliant is essential, even for companies that are not DoD contractors.

With cybersecurity threats becoming more prevalent and sophisticated, compliance with the CMMC is more critical than ever. "The Compliance Formula" is an essential resource for companies working with the DoD and seeking to comply with the CMMC requirements.

"I collaborated with 20 other cybersecurity experts to write this book to help businesses better understand the CMMC and how to protect their business," said Marco Alcala. "I hope this book will make the compliance process less daunting and help companies protect their valuable information from cyber threats."

"The Compliance Formula. The Definitive Guide to Understanding and Implementing CMMC" is available for ordering now.

About the Author:

Marco Alcala is the founder and CEO of Alcala Consulting, founded on July 1, 1997. He started with no capital, no employees, and no plan – other than an unwavering belief that he could help his future clients use technology to make their businesses more efficient and successful.

Since then, the company has grown to include offices in Pasadena, CA, and San Antonio, TX. They primarily serve mature and rapidly growing businesses looking for IT and cybersecurity programs that run like clockwork.

Marco attributes his team’s success to its ability to lead across a broad range of competencies, including application development, document imaging, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, infrastructure support, cybersecurity and help desk. It’s an extensive list – but Marco makes sure to remind clients that there’s no system that’s 100% secure. Criminals are going to find a way to break through your defenses one way or another, and you need to be able to detect those breaches as soon as they happen.

That’s why it’s so important to identify someone within your company to serve as a point person in charge of cybersecurity. With larger firms, they even hire a chief security officer – but if you’re a smaller firm, that can run $300,000 per year or more. Because not everyone can afford that, Alcala is now offering that service on a shared, virtual basis. That way you don’t have to worry about cybersecurity because there’s somebody owning that responsibility and making sure the company’s protected in the way it should be.

They even help clients who are applying for cyber liability insurance. Clients provide Marco with the application, and he answers everything and explains exactly what those responses mean in terms of associated policies and technology. And if he does discover a missing security control, he works with them to make sure it’s rapidly put into place.

Marco graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science from California State College, Northridge. In addition, he has since earned an extensive list of additional computer industry certifications, including:

• Microsoft Certified Professional

• VMWare Certified Professional – Data Center Virtualization

• VMWare Technical Sales Professional Accreditation

• VMWare Technical Sales Professional – Desktop Virtualization Accreditation

When he’s not diving deeper into technology, Marco also loves dancing salsa and bachata – and when throwing a party, he’ll even pull out his conga drums and invite his guests to play along. Also, into health and fitness, he’ll hit the gym early in the morning before heading off to work. He also enjoys mowing his lawn while listening to a good book on Audible. Marco loves to travel and adores his children, son Mark Anthony and daughter Isabella.