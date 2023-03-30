66 MILLION FANS TO ATTEND 2023 MLB GAMES, WHERE THE AVERAGE “GET IN” TICKET PRICE IS $27

The new rules, WBC and interleague play are driving demand and with over 8.4 million tickets listed for sale many fans will buy tickets on the secondary market.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We estimate that 65,854,655 fans will attend an MLB regular-season game in 2023. That would represent a 2% increase over attendance in 2022 when 64.5 million fans attended a regular-season game. We came up with that attendance forecast by analyzing the early ticket sales for each MLB team. Ticket sales are up for the more than half of the league, which puts the overall attendance number on-track to finish close to the 2019 league attendance when over 68 million fans went to the ballpark.

Factors that may be influencing that increased ticket demand for the coming season include the possibility of shorter games, more marquee intraleague games and the popularity of the recently completed World Baseball Classic. The new MLB rules have resulted in 2.5-hour games during Spring Training. The faster pace, and 30-minute shorter game, is appealing to fans who will pay an average “get in” price of $27.12 for a MLB home game this season.

The most popular regular-season games for every MLB team are their home opener, which on average cost $64 to “get in”. Other big games are July 4th, marquee divisional rival games and marquee interleague games. This season the number of intraleague games has increased from 20 games to 46 games. Each team also has 4 games scheduled this season against their interleague rival.

Over the past week, the volume for MLB tickets sales is up 12% higher versus the week prior to 2022 Opening Day. A factor in that spike this year is due to the recently completed World Baseball Classic. The ’23 WBC set records for attendance, with the semifinal games and championship games sold out, and TV viewership. The 5+ million viewers for the USA vs Japan final last week dwarfed the previous record of 3 million viewers for the 2017 WBC final. Spring Training is typically the catalyst that gets fans buying baseball tickets, but this year the WBC greatly added to the excitement.

