Medxoom Selects Transcarent to Power a New, Different, and Better Surgical Experience for Their Members

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medxoom, a digital health benefits SaaS platform for employer sponsored health plans has selected Transcarent, the first health and care experience company focused on making it easy for people to access high-quality, affordable care., to provide current and future Medxoom clients with a high-quality and integrated experience for surgical care within their healthcare marketplace platform.

Medxoom transforms the way members search and pay for healthcare services through a unified health benefits experience that prioritizes ease, clarity, and education. The flexible, private label platform enables plan sponsors the ability to curate innovative plan designs and benefit programs tailored to their unique population and benefits strategy.

Medxoom serves progressive mid-market employers that want to optimize their health plan spend but lack the size required to access premiere health solutions, which have historically been reserved for large enterprise companies, until now.

"Health plan members have long deserved a better experience; real, professional assistance in gaining access to top providers at an attractive, predictable price. Together, Medxoom and Transcarent have made this a reality; we're able to deliver an optimized member experience and proven savings at scale", said Jeff Toewe, Medxoom CEO.

“Surgical procedures are a significant driver of employer spending on healthcare. Employers continue to try to balance rising healthcare costs without passing on the financial burdens to their employees. Our focus on high-quality care has proven to deliver better outcomes, reduce costs and bring peace of mind knowing that any unnecessary surgeries were avoided,” said Glen Tullman, Transcarent CEO. “Transcarent is pleased to offer our industry-leading comprehensive, integrated Surgery Care experience to Medxoom clients. ”

Through Transcarent, Medxoom clients will have access to more than 700 top quality surgeons at centers of excellence across the nation, supported by a surgery care coordinator that takes care everything from scheduling to records collection. Members track and manage their surgical process from the convenience of a unified Medxoom and Transcarent digital experience, all while being able to chat with a doctor in 60 seconds and shop for lower cost, top quality medical services.

About Medxoom

Medxoom unifies all components of modern health plans into one usable digital experience. Members have easy access to insurance ID cards, plan documents, secure messaging, virtual care, payments, claims, provider & facility search, pharmacy benefits, and CAA compliant price transparency tools. The white label platform is licensed by health plans, TPA’s and benefits brokers and serves over 3000 employer groups in all 50 states.

Medxoom is backed by well-known Fintech and Health Tech investors, including TTV Capital, Las Olas VC, and Castellan Group, the family office of the co-founders of the business that has become Zelis.