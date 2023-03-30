Pink Moon Studios accepted into Forbes Business Development Council

Tomer of Pink Moon Studios joins Forbes Business Development Council Tomer Warschauer Nuni of Pink Moon Studios joins Forbes Business Development Council Pink Moon Studios "Genesis" Game Teaser

Web3 Gaming Leader Pink Moon Studios' CBDO, Tomer Warschauer Nuni, Joins the prestigious invitation-only Forbes Business Development Council.

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomer Warschauer Nuni, CBDO of Pink Moon Studios, a leading web3 gaming studio and gaming technology powerhouse, has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Business Development Council. This invitation-only community is reserved for senior-level sales and business development executives who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in their fields.

The Forbes Council review committee vetted and selected Tomer based on his extensive strategic digital marketing skills, business development experience, and proven track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, said, "We are honored to welcome Tomer Warschauer Nuni into the community.

Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

In addition to his role at Pink Moon Studios, Tomer is a member of the prestigious Cointelegraph Innovation Circle and a contributing writer at Cointelegraph. As a Forbes Council member, he will contribute articles in his fields of professional expertise to Forbes.com, further sharing his insights with a global audience.

Pink Moon Studios has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and player engagement as a pioneer in the Web3 gaming industry. Tomer's acceptance into the Forbes Business Development Council serves as a testament to the company's dedication to creating groundbreaking gaming experiences and the impact of its strategic marketing efforts.

Forbes Business Development Council membership will provide Pink Moon Studios with valuable opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing, further strengthening the company's position as an industry leader. Tomer's vast experience in marketing, blockchain, and gaming, along with his commitment to international community building and public speaking, will enable Pink Moon Studios to continue driving innovation and growth in the rapidly evolving Web3 gaming space.

This milestone highlights the continued success and recognition of Pink Moon Studios within the gaming industry. As a member of the Forbes Business Development Council, the company will have access to an exclusive network of senior-level sales and business development executives, providing invaluable resources for Pink Moon Studios to further revolutionize the world of Web3 gaming.

As an accepted member of the Council, Tomer will have access to exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Pink Moon Studios has established itself as a trailblazer in the rapidly growing Web3 gaming space, creating innovative gaming experiences through a fusion of cutting-edge technologies and immersive gameplay. By forming strategic partnerships with industry leaders and attracting significant investments, Pink Moon Studios is committed to providing unparalleled value and fairness for players and continually pushing the boundaries of the gaming landscape.

Lastly, Tomer Warschauer Nuni will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

Tomer Warschauer Nuni expressed his excitement: "I am truly honored and thrilled to join the prestigious Forbes Business Development Council. This is an incredible opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, share insights, and collaborate with industry leaders. Being a part of this esteemed community not only validates our hard work and achievements at Pink Moon Studios but also provides us with valuable resources and connections to further strengthen our position as a leader in the web3 gaming space. I look forward to actively contributing to the Council and leveraging this platform to drive positive change and innovation in our industry."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Business Development Council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT PINK MOON STUDIOS

Pink Moon Studios is a visionary web3 gaming company that has made its mark in the blockchain gaming industry by seamlessly blending traditional gaming experiences with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Founded in 2021, Pink Moon Studios has rapidly expanded its presence, creating a diverse portfolio of immersive games and establishing strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company has shown unwavering dedication to innovation, user engagement, and fairness, which has earned it a loyal community of players and investors. As a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving gaming landscape, Pink Moon Studios is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, ensuring its position as a significant player in the blockchain gaming sector and shaping the future of web3 gaming experiences.