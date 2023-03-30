Catfish Sumo Brand Rewards Anglers for Picking Up Trash

CatfishSumo.com is rewarding anglers who help protect rivers and lakes by picking up trash.

At Catfish Sumo, we help anglers catch big catfish with top-quality gear and helpful trainings. Our Cleanup Event encourages anglers to protect the water that is important to the future of this sport.” — Daniel Leake

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Catfish Sumo, leading provider of premium catfishing gear, is hosting a nationwide cleanup event for the remainder of 2023 to help remove litter from waterways. The company's goal is for anglers to collect 500 bags of trash nationwide. Anglers will earn $5 off the company’s catfishing rods, reels, and other catfish tackle for collecting their first bag of trash.

"We believe it’s our responsibility to take care of the lakes and rivers we enjoy so much," said Catfish Sumo’s Owner, Daniel Leake. "By hosting this event, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of keeping our waterways clean, encourage more people to get involved in conservation efforts, and reach our goal of collecting 500 bags of trash nationwide."

Participants can use their own trash bag or can request a bag be sent to them with their catfish tackle order. To encourage participation, Catfish Sumo will reward individuals with a $5 Catfish Sumo Gift Card for the first full bag of trash each person collects.

For more information and rules, please visit CatfishSumo.com/cleanup or email hello@catfishsumo.com

About Catfish Sumo

Catfish Sumo helps anglers catch big catfish and leads the catfishing industry with innovative products backed by stellar customer service. The company promotes fishery preservation through cleanup and conservation efforts.