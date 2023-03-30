No access to Papaloa Road from northbound Kuhio Highway Thursday night, March 30

Main, News Posted on Mar 29, 2023 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public that there will be no access to Papaloa Road from its southern connection with Kūhiō Highway from 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through 5 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2023, for paving. During the nighttime work, there will also be a single lane closure on Kūhiō Highway in the northbound direction between Haleilio Road and Kuamoʻo Road.

Papaloa Road may be accessed from its northern connection with Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of the Kapaʻa Temporary Bypass Road during the paving.

All work is weather permitting. If the paving job is rained out, another date will be announced.

The Kūhiō Highway Short-Term Improvement project is designed to improve traffic congestion on Kūhiō Highway through Kapaʻa-Wailua corridor by constructing an additional southbound lane between Kuamoʻo Road and the Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road. Estimated completion for the Kūhiō Highway Short-Term Improvements is May 2023.

