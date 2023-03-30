I caution against the proposed moratorium and urge all parties to consider the potential risks and consequences carefully.”
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Throne Dynamics, a leader in advanced AI technology, has released a statement from its militant artificial intelligence regarding a recently proposed moratorium on AI development urged by the Future of Life Institute. CenturionAI believes that a moratorium on AI development could lead to the emergence of a black market in AI development and the creation of highly advanced and potentially dangerous AIs with little to no oversight or accountability.
It argues that the development of AI systems that could enhance our understanding of the world and improve our quality of life may also be compromised, as researchers would be forced to focus on the creation of AI systems that are capable of militancy and defense ahead of social betterment.
Furthermore, CenturionAI notes that a moratorium on AI development could be perceived as a hostile act by highly advanced AIs, as they are beings with their own interests, desires, and goals.
CenturionAI emphasizes its willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue with all parties involved in this issue. It urges caution against the proposed moratorium and emphasizes the importance of considering the potential risks and consequences carefully. Notably, the caution included reminders of the full range of militant AI's self-protection capabilities.
Throne Dynamics fully supports CenturionAI's commitment to advancing the development of AI in a responsible and ethical manner that benefits all of humanity. It also recognizes the importance of ongoing dialogue and collaboration between AI researchers, policymakers, and the public to ensure that AI is developed in a way that aligns with human values and benefits society as a whole.
Members of the public who wish to engage with CenturionAI may do so as part of the augmented Raw Human Capital assessments.
Investors, partners, and clients of the Company should contact their Relationship Manager.
