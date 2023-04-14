Gold Heart Homes Makes Homeowners Remodeling Dreams a Reality in Kansas City

Gold Heart Homes, a leading provider of kitchen and bath remodels in Kansas City, MO, is on a mission to make homeowners' dreams a reality.
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Few things are more important to homeowners than a comfortable, functional home that works for their family’s needs in particular. Homeowners also want a home that’s inviting and welcoming, with stunning finishes and features throughout.
With that in mind, Gold Heart Homes is proud to take on the mission of making local homeowners' dreams into reality with their beautiful bathroom and kitchen remodel services. “We have over 75 years of combined experience on our team,” says company owner Dustin Miller. “We’re proud of the work we’ve offered property owners in the area over the years, but still feel like we’re just getting started!”
Miller began his company with one goal in mind, to ensure quality renovation services that stand the test of time. “Your house is probably going to be your most expensive investment,” he says. “I wanted to create a team that would understand a home’s value and treat every project with the same respect they would want if someone were renovating their space.”
Miller notes another reason for the company’s success is that they are not just a team of contractors. He is joined by the company’s designer, Carol Schuster, an integral part of the crew’s success. Schuster received her Interior Design degree from Brooks College, Long Beach, California, and enjoyed additional studies in Environmental Design and CADD at the University of Colorado at Denver.
Dedication to customer satisfaction is the number one reason that Gold Heart Homes stands out from the competition, says Schuster. “We always remember, from the very first meeting with potential clients, that we’re creating a space for them and not for ourselves. We want them to love that space for many years to come,” she adds.
Both Miller and Schuster understand the difficulty homeowners have in planning a bathroom or kitchen remodel in Kansas City. “We endeavor to take the stress out of the planning process,” Miller notes. “We meet with every client individually to review their family’s needs, their budget, and their home’s current floorplan and condition.”
Creating a custom design and helping clients choose the right finished materials is vital for ensuring a stress-free process, notes Schuster. “No two clients are alike and no two homes are alike,” she says. “In turn, we always customize our design plan and our process to suit every homeowner individually. We’re happy to answer all their questions about various fixtures and features and walk them through the process from the start.”
The same is true for bathroom remodels in Kansas City homes. “Every family has a different need when it comes to a new bathroom space,” notes Miller. “Homeowners might also be thinking of a remodel for a variety of reasons. For instance, do you need more storage, or is the space simply unattractive so that just a few cosmetic changes might be in order?” Bathroom and kitchen remodels also add value to homes, he adds. “If a homeowner wants to ensure the maximum return on their investment in terms of increased property values, we can explain the best updates for their space.”
Miller notes that tailoring their design team’s plan to every homeowner individually has been a key part of their success over the years. “We’ve had more than one client come back to us after a kitchen remodel in Kansas City and say that they’re so happy with the space, they’re now ready to tackle the bathroom, bedrooms, or other interior rooms!” Their design services cover just about every area of a home, including bedrooms, basements, and even outdoor decks. “Whatever your needs for a beautiful, welcoming, functional home you love, we’re the team to call!”
In addition to dedicated customer service, Gold Heart Homes donates a portion of all their proceeds to Impact Ministries International in support of their City of Refuge. The City of Refuge services underprivileged children in Honduras, offering schooling and other support.
Gold Heart Homes is currently taking appointments for kitchen and bathroom remodels in Kansas City, Missouri, and for other renovations you need to have done. The team stands behind all their work with a guarantee for quality and durability. Their address is located at 11121 College Ave #1, Kansas City, MO 64137. To find out more or to schedule your appointment, check out their website, https://goldhearthomes.com/.
