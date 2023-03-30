2023 Key Travel Trend: It's All About Planning Ahead

Travel companions can plan trips collaboratively with Turas.app. Take travel plans on-the-go. Synchronizing an itinerary from Turas.app to Google Calendar lets travelers stay organized and on-plan.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the summer travel season, Turas.app has just launched a travel planning platform that makes it easy for users to plan, organize, and share adventures with family and friends.According to Virtuoso, a leading global network of travel agencies and travel advisors, one of the year’s biggest trends is: “ It’s all about planning ahead .”Beth Washington, a Virtuoso advisor shares that “We’ve seen so much last-minute demand and literally the space is not there. We’re seeing people now willing to think about things for 2023 instead of planning so last-minute.”Travelers are still seeking adventures after years of restrictions due to the global COVID pandemic, but inflationary pressure combined with a global labor shortage in the hospitality industry means that travelers need to plan more carefully to get the most out of their travel budget and ensure that they can book their dream vacation. One tip from the experts is to plan trips as far in advance as possible which can be a challenge, especially when coordinating travel with multiple companions.To help travelers get the most out of their summer travel plans this year, Turas.app has been launched to empower travelers to easily plan multi-day, multi-destination trips whether traveling solo or with a group of companions. With real-time synchronization, Turas makes it easy to plan together and build an itinerary that meets everyone’s expectations. The all-in-one travel planning platform is designed to let travelers plan detailed itineraries, synchronize itineraries to their calendars, map out routes, create checklists, capture notes and ideas, and publish stories to share the narrative of their trips with friends, family, or a social media audience.One of the best features is the ability to easily shift the entire trip around just the start date. This lets travelers planning trips find the most cost-effective travel days -- whether it's the cheapest flights or the most affordable days for lodging -- without having to manually change dates on the itinerary in a spreadsheet."We created Turas.app because we were just fed up with planning and organizing trips with Google Docs and Google Sheets and we wanted a better way to share our travel adventures," said Charles Chen, the founder, and engineer behind Turas.app. "The platform really focuses on helping well-organized travelers plan their itineraries – whether it’s a weekend getaway or a 30-day sojourn. We’re travelers ourselves so we created this tool for us and now we're excited to launch our platform and help other travelers plan their next adventure this summer."Turas is now available to the public, and users can sign up for a free account to start planning their next adventure. The platform is accessible via desktop and mobile devices, so users can plan itineraries from anywhere without installing an app. For users planning a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, for independent guide organizing group trips, or for agencies exploring new tools for digital-first customers, Turas has lets travelers make every trip well organized.

