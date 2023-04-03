Guardian Digital EnGarde Cloud Email Security Alleviates Email Security Management Stress for Businesses

Workplace stress is taking its toll on cybersecurity professionals, leading to insecure behavior within organizations challenged by the demands of today’s businesses struggling to protect against the increasing threat landscape.
Recent security research reveals that CISOs spend an average of over 20 hours per week analyzing security data, investigating potential threats, prioritizing responses, and coordinating with IT and other teams to mitigate risks. CISOs also spend an average of more than 12 hours per week on email-related tasks, which could include managing Microsoft 365 email.
Deepti Gopal, Director Analyst, Gartner said, “Cybersecurity professionals are facing unsustainable levels of stress… CISOs are on the defense, with the only possible outcomes that they don’t get hacked or they do. The psychological impact of this directly affects decision quality and the performance of cybersecurity leaders and their teams.”
It is crucial for CISOs to prioritize security and risk management in their roles and stay up-to-date on emerging threats and vulnerabilities, evaluate the potential impact of these risks, and develop strategies to mitigate them. Effective risk management requires collaboration across departments and clear communication with executive leadership to ensure that resources are appropriately distributed. By prioritizing security and risk management, CISOs can help protect their organization’s valuable assets and maintain their reputation.
Instead, organizations should be focused on solutions that simplify administration overhead, institute processes that place their security teams in a position to protect rather than react, and implement a more modern approach to email security that will reduce workplace stress. CISOs can improve their productivity by selecting a cloud-based email security management platform that offers comprehensive security features and streamlines email management. Cloud-based platforms allow CISOs to manage their email security from a single interface and reduce the need to log in and use multiple interfaces. This makes email management easier and allows for faster monitoring and response to possible threats. Cloud email security management provides real-time analytics, reporting, and allows CISOs to quickly identify and resolve issues. Automating repetitive tasks like email filtering or threat detection frees CISOs to concentrate on more important security issues.
Guardian Digital Safeguards Against Cyberattacks & Data Breaches with Adaptive, Multi-Layered Protection
Accessible support and fully-managed services increase security, and productivity, and simplify deployment while reducing the burden on your IT department by assisting with setup, as well as the necessary system monitoring and maintenance to protect your organization. Our protection is designed to overcome these crucial challenges. Fully managed services can be used to complement your IT department and save valuable resources. Guardian Digital is a group of experts who will manage your IT systems. We will partner with you to understand and protect your most important assets and key personnel.
We provide accessible support that goes beyond "tech support". Our experts are a remote extension to your team and provide the cybersecurity expertise you need to stay ahead of future threats.
“Our experience with Guardian Digital has been a blessing for our institution. You have a greater sense of email security with this extra layer. Interactions with support have always been met with fast and proactive response times… the services provided by Guardian Digital have given us the ability to not have to worry about seeing why something wasn’t delivered or if it was blocked. Support will let us know each time.” Robert Williams, Information Systems Manager, Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union
Small Businesses Face Additional Risks
Small businesses face a constant challenge in making use of their limited cybersecurity resources. There is already pressure on IT staff and supporting complex security technology is not an option. Email security is a critical aspect of the risks against small businesses. Your business could be targeted by malicious hackers or other cybercriminals if you lack a reliable security strategy.
Neglecting to invest in fully managed services could result in lasting and severe consequences and small businesses cannot afford downtime as a result of a successful attack. We can help prevent this by shouldering day-to-day administration.
Guardian Digital managed services are available around the clock and eliminate the administrative headaches and guesswork often associated with email security. Our security experts are a valuable addition to your IT team. They work with you to understand your security requirements, identify individuals in your organization that could be affected by an attack, and monitor them closely for potential threats.
About Guardian Digital
Guardian Digital, Inc. builds enterprise email solutions with an intense focus on security and unrivaled customer support, designed to ease information technology overhead for its customers. Since its inception in 1999, Guardian Digital has pioneered the open-source architecture security-as-a-service email protection model to block today’s and tomorrow’s sophisticated threats to email integrity. Guardian Digital continues to innovate the email security marketplace using technology unavailable from any other vendor. Its EnGarde Cloud Email Security leverages the benefits of open-source development, contemporary cloud technologies, and decades of combined experience protecting enterprises. Guardian Digital is dedicated to its customers and their safety is the very foundation of what the company offers and builds on in regard to business email protection.
Guardian Digital is a registered trademark or tradename of Guardian Digital, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
