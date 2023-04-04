Kirkus Reviews Praises "Camp Pock-A-Wocknee and the Dynomite Summer of '77"

"Adolescent romance and mischief animate an endearing, gleefully raunchy coming-of-age tale." - Kirkus Reviews
We are thrilled that Kirkus Reviews has recognized the quality and appeal of 'Camp Pock-a-Wocknee and the Dynomite Summer of '77'."”
— Andrew Benteau, Founder of Black Panel Press
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Panel Press is excited to announce that "Camp Pock-a-Wocknee and the Dynomite Summer of '77" by Eric Glickman has received a glowing review from Kirkus Reviews, one of the most respected book review publications in the industry.
Glickman's writing is described as "a charming, nostalgic slice of adolescence" by Kirkus Reviews. The review concludes by stating that "Glickman’s bold black-and-white artwork comically exaggerates features and shines brightest when animating what’s in Eric’s head, as when the boys, hopped up on sugary cereals, ride metaphorical “sugar beasts.”
"We are thrilled that Kirkus Reviews has recognized the quality and appeal of 'Camp Pock-a-Wocknee and the Dynomite Summer of '77'," said Andrew Benteau, Founder of Black Panel Press. "Eric Glickman has crafted a wonderful story that captures the spirit of youth and reminds us all of the power of friendship and adventure. We can't wait for readers to discover this book and fall in love with the characters and nostalgic 70's setting."
"Camp Pock-a-Wocknee and the Dynomite Summer of '77" by Eric Glickman is available now from major book retailers and online platforms. With its heartwarming story and memorable characters, "Camp Pock-A-Wocknee and the Dynomite Summer of '77" is sure to be a summer favorite.
For more information about the book or to schedule an interview with the author, please visit Edelweiss or contact info@blackpanelpress.com.
--
Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults by artists from Europe, Asia, North, and South America. For more information, visit www.blackpanelpress.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.