Inslee statement on House budget proposals

Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement in response to operating and capital budget proposals released by the state House of Representatives on Monday.

“I’m very encouraged to see the House propose larger investments to avert more homelessness in our state. It is most heartening that the House put in the budget the funds necessary to implement our housing bond proposal that would build thousands of necessary housing units. The stage is now set for discussions between the House and the Senate to develop a budget that will go big so people can go home.

“So far there is strong alignment among legislative leaders about prioritizing housing as well as K-12, special education, climate change, the state’s workforce, mental health and other crucial supports for Washingtonians who are still recovering from the pandemic’s impacts. I look forward to the work ahead of us to cement a successful legislative session for Washingtonians.”