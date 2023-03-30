Orion Grove Offering Exclusive “Hunting for the Deal” Real Estate Investor Training

Anyone can learn how to buy properties at discount without investing their own cash
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based home selling expert Orion Grove today launched “Hunting for the Deal,” a four-week real estate investor course. Grove, who had worked exclusively with real estate billionaire Grant Cardone and currently owns real estate investment company ATS Capital, is now helping new investors learn how to buy properties virtually using other peoples’ money.
“Hunting for the Deal” is a classroom-style training with a laser focus on acquiring property for substantial discounts. The class covers every part of the process of real estate essentials and teaches students how to effectively talk to sellers and close deals. Grove stresses the importance of the essential and often overlooked aspect of the sales process called, “The Art of Following Up.”
Students will be provided with their own Wholesale Action Planner and Wholesale Workbook. Four weeks of classes will be scheduled and conducted on Zoom every Tuesday and Thursday, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. CT. Attendees are taught the insider method of “The Art of Mastering Acquisitions,” which helped Grove virtually earn millions of dollars in the wholesale real estate market.
“I am dedicated to helping people make money based on everything that has brought me success,” said Grove, a U.S. Army veteran who served his country from 2008-2012. “My company has closed more than 500 real estate deals over the last five years. I know the ins and outs of the real estate business to get you to your first deal. When you sign up for the course, I will teach you how to achieve your goals and fill up your bank account.”
Grove explained, “In order to master the deal, I will systematically teach you the best way to set up steps and objectives necessary for your virtual wholesaling business. You will learn how to find the best marketing lists and marketing channels, as well as how to properly calculate the value of a property and identify the hot buttons to get ‘the yes’ from a seller.”
There will be 90 minutes of training, with the last 30 minutes of each class set aside for questions. In addition, students are able to join a special chat group with Mr. Grove and his staff.
“Hunting for the Deal” provides people who want to pursue a real estate career with tools for:
• Qualifying prospects
• Virtually wholesaling real estate
• Learning the structure and the five parts of the “Million Dollar Seller Script”
• How to read and explain contracts to prospective sellers
• Effective coaching and achievable communication skills to grow bigger and better deals
The proven methods are covered in Grove’s evidence-based class. The real estate expert imparts all of the skills necessary that have helped him earn millions of dollars.
For more information visit Grove’s Instagram page at @itsoriongrove.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.