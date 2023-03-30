Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,238 in the last 365 days.

Mortgage Rates Decrease for the Third Consecutive Week

MCLEAN, Va., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac FMCC today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.32 percent.

"Economic uncertainty continues to bring mortgage rates down," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Over the last several weeks, declining rates have brought borrowers back to the market but, as the spring homebuying season gets underway, low inventory remains a key challenge for prospective buyers."

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.32 percent as of March 30, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 6.42 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.67 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.56 percent, down from last week when it averaged 5.68 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.83 percent.

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd960ba3-5b0b-4e8e-abb3-ece140b5913f

 


You just read:

Mortgage Rates Decrease for the Third Consecutive Week

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more