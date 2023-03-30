True Religion Expands into China

Exclusive distribution agreement with partner Aurorae Group includes True Religion freestanding stores, wholesale, and licensed product

True Religion, the iconic American denim and sportswear brand, today announced its expansion into China with partner Aurorae Group, owner of EVISU Group. Plans are underway to open a mix of 65 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops by 2026, growing to a total of 108 by 2028. The Chinese market is expected to represent 10% of True Religion's global brand volume by 2026.

"Expansion into the Chinese market has been on our roadmap for the past several years, so we are very excited about our partnership with the fantastic team at Aurorae Group," said Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, True Religion. "The right partner is key to success in China, and Aurorae's proven local market expertise will enable us to successfully grow True Religion's presence throughout mainland China as well as in Hong Kong and Macau."

This strategic move comes as part of True Religion's global growth strategy and is a significant milestone in its journey to increase the brand's global footprint. True Religion is committed to delivering a premium brand experience to Chinese consumers from its signature denim to iconic lifestyle collections.

In addition to physical retail, this partnership also expands True Religion's ecommerce presence in the region. Tmall.com, JD.com, Douyin.com, and Dewu.com, among others, will soon offer True Religion merchandise. True Religion's own direct-to-consumer ecommerce business will continue to focus on key markets, specifically growing North America.

"We are enthusiastic about this partnership," said David Pun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EVISU Group. "We are looking forward to introducing True Religion to a new wave of Chinese consumers and leveraging our comprehensive relationships and extensive retail networks in Asia to bring the brand to unprecedented new heights."

As the exclusive distributor in China for True Religion, Aurorae Group will have the rights to sell the full range of True Religion's assortment, including core denim, heritage products, and collaboration collections. True Religion's classic signatures—its iconic stitch, horseshoe logo, and man with guitar—will be available throughout the collection. Under license, it will also develop product across men's, women's, kids apparel and accessories specifically designed for the Chinese market, and collaborate with locally important partners and talents.

About True Religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women, and kids.

About Aurorae Group

Aurorae Group is a leading global fashion & lifestyle retail enterprise based in Asia and is the exclusive distributor to a number of world-renowned brands, including Globetrotter and Off-White™ outlets. Its flagship, EVISU, has more than 350 points of sale globally, of which 185 are standalone retail stores.

Aurorae Group is committed to maintaining its esteemed legacy of quality and excellence while continuing to develop a diverse and growing portfolio, constantly offering new luxury lifestyle experiences around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005864/en/