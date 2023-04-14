The Team at Champaign Foundation Repair Experts Educates the Community About Spotting the Signs of Foundation Damage

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Of all the maintenance issues that homeowners address regularly, foundation issues are probably the least of their concerns unless an obvious problem occurs, such as a leak. It is so easy to take foundation problems for granted because they develop slowly and don't show signs of damage immediately. The best way to guard against potential foundation problems is to get a foundation inspection in Champaign each year. However, if a homeowner hasn't been getting regular inspections, here are some ways to spot foundation damage.
One of the most obvious signs of foundation damage is cracks. A skilled structural engineer will be able to determine how severe the gap in the foundation is. For instance, small hairline cracks may be cosmetic. A foundation company can fill in these cracks with simple epoxy to prevent moisture from seeping through and improve the look of the foundation.
Unfortunately, not all cracks are cosmetic. Some gaps can be due to structural problems with the foundation, which could cost homeowners upwards of tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the severity of the cracks. When cracks get as big as ⅛ inches, this is the time for homeowners to start to worry.
Homeowners should be concerned about cracks because they could ultimately result in their home's partial or complete collapse. But this is the worst-case scenario. Leaks could be another less serious but costly problem that could arise with cracks in the foundation.
Water and home foundations don't mix. Moisture seeping into cracks in the foundation may not only cause flooding in the basement or crawl space area but can also create a severe mold problem. Not only does mold ruin the home's structure, but it can also cause serious health problems for the homeowner and other inhabitants of the house.
Besides mold problems, large cracks make it easier for pests to enter the house and start an infestation. Termites, carpenter ants, roaches, mice, rats, and other destructive, disease-carrying pests can get in and begin to wreak havoc on the home's structure or start to create health inhabitants of the house.
Getting a pest infestation under control can be as costly as foundation repairs, starting at a few hundred dollars and going upwards of several thousands of dollars, depending on the type of infestation and the damages it causes.
Cracks will be the most obvious sign of foundation damage. However, another not-so-obvious sign of foundation damage is an off-skew chimney. When a chimney is leaning, it may be tempting to call a chimney repair company. Ultimately, they will need to fix the problem, but the source of the problem may have originated at the foundation. So, both a foundation repair company and a chimney repair company will have to work to fix this issue.
Other not-so-obvious signs of foundation problems will be inside the house. Believe it or not, troubles with opening windows and doors may be related to a foundation problem. Also, a homeowner who experiences vertigo while walking across the home's floors may not have a medical emergency. Instead, the floors may be uneven due to a foundation issue.
Besides windows and doors, another problem inside the house could come from cabinets in the kitchen or bathroom that won't shut properly. Before homeowners decide to replace cabinets, having a foundation contractor check the foundation for problems is a good idea.
Another internal problem that could indicate that foundation problems are present is that the basement walls are bowing inward. Hydrostatic pressure from the build-up of water and soil on the side of the foundation could cause basement walls to lean inward.
Typically a sump pump can help prevent such issues by allowing water into the basement and pumping it out. This will keep heavy soil and water pressure from bowing the basement walls. However, if the damage is done, a homeowner will need a foundation expert to prevent further damage with other foundation repair techniques.
Other signs that foundation issues may be present don't directly relate to the foundation itself. For instance, if pools of water form at the base of the house, foundation issues may be present. But homeowners will likely need to have a roofer check to ensure gutters are clear and draining water from the foundation properly. Or they may have to work with a landscaping company to ensure the yard gets proper drainage.
One more sign of a foundation problem could be the buckling of the garage floor or slab foundation. The soil beneath these surfaces may have slipped and may require a foundation expert to perform slab jacking to lift the foundation back into place.
This problem could also result from a tree root or failed plumbing. So, homeowners should be prepared to call in an arborist or a plumber to address these issues before a foundation expert can fix the foundation issue.
There is so much that can go wrong with foundations. Homeowners' first line of defense is to get foundation inspections regularly to address issues before they become a costly nightmare.
About The Company Champaign Foundation Repair Experts is one of the area's top-rated choices in foundation repair. They perform numerous repairs, including foundation crack repair, house leveling, slab jacking, crawl space encapsulation, sump pump installation, and more. Their office address is at 509 E University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820. To learn more about foundation repair in Champaign and get a FREE quote, visit their highly navigable website at Champaignfoundationrepairexperts.com or call (217) 216-1912.
