URI Day in Pictures

Through interactive exhibits, and with the help of participating URI students, researchers and faculty, URI Day at the Rhode Island State House provided state officials the opportunity to learn about high-impact research and programs that are moving the state forward in areas such as the blue economy, health care, education and workforce development, and helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.

A large gathering of people stand on steps leading down to a podium, where a woman is speaking
The RI state capital silhouetted against the sunset

