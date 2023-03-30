Read more about GBI Arrests Americus Police Officer for Criminal Damage to Property

Americus, GA (March 27, 2023) – The GBI has arrested Americus Police Officer, Richard Irvin Franklin II, age 37, of Americus, and charged him with 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property 2nd degree, 1 count of Making False Statements and 1 count of Violation of Oath of Office.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Americus Police Department Chief Mark Scott asked the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation on Franklin. Franklin was suspected of committing property damage. GBI agents presented a Southwestern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge probable cause supporting the issuance of arrest warrants.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, Officer Franklin resigned from the Americus Police Department. The GBI arrested Franklin and took him to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, a copy of the investigative file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department encourage the citizens of Americus, Georgia, and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.