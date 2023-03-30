Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,181 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Arrests Americus Police Officer for Criminal Damage to Property

Americus, GA (March 27, 2023) – The GBI has arrested Americus Police Officer, Richard Irvin Franklin II, age 37, of Americus, and charged him with 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property 2nd degree, 1 count of Making False Statements and 1 count of Violation of Oath of Office.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Americus Police Department Chief Mark Scott asked the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation on Franklin. Franklin was suspected of committing property damage.  GBI agents presented a Southwestern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge probable cause supporting the issuance of arrest warrants.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, Officer Franklin resigned from the Americus Police Department. The GBI arrested Franklin and took him to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing.  Once complete, a copy of the investigative file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department encourage the citizens of Americus, Georgia, and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677.  Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Arrests Americus Police Officer for Criminal Damage to Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more