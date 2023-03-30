Morningbird Media Corporation Captures Pitch Competition at SXSW 2023 for the Electronic Alchemy eforge 3D Printer

The Electronic Alchemy eforge Series 2.1 from the Morningbird Media Corporation

Revolutionary 3D Printer is Capable of Creating Functional Electronic Devices. Educational Institutions Poised to be Initial Customer Base.

VICTORIA, TEXAS, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morningbird Media Corporation, a Victoria, Texas-based technology company, announced today that its founder and president, Dr. Chance M. Glenn, has won the HubSpot Pitch Competition at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2023 in Austin, Texas, with his presentation of the Electronic Alchemy eForge.

The eForge is a 3D printer that can print electronic circuits using conductive and insulating inks. Morningbird Media holds a patent (#11,299,642) issued in April of 2022 which covers the filaments, the print process, and the software control. The filaments, or inks, are for conducting, insulating, resistive, capacitive, n-type semiconducting, and p-type semiconducting materials. The eForge uses fusion deposition modeling (FDM) printing technology.

Dr. Glenn's presentation impressed the judges and audience, highlighting the unique capabilities of the Electronic Alchemy eForge, which has the potential to revolutionize the way electronic devices are created and manufactured.



The Shark-Tank-style pitch competition was hosted at the Grit Daily House, an official SXSW partner, and organized by BizFamous.com. The investor panel included Kelsey Aina, HubSpot Senior Head of Startup Growth and Partnerships in the Americas, Justin Donald, author of The Lifestyle Investor, Esosa Ighodaro, co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech, and ERock Christopher, CEO of BizFamous.com.

When asked about why HubSpot partnered with Grit Daily and BizFamous for the competition, Aina replied, “We go where the startups are and Grit Daily And BizFamous have an excellent following. We are pleased to be able to support and empower our shared founder community.”

“I am honored to have won the HubSpot Pitch Competition at SXSW," said Dr. Glenn. "The Electronic Alchemy eForge is an innovative technology that can transform the way we create and manufacture electronic devices, and I'm excited to see it gain more recognition and support.”

Morningbird Media has received support from various sources, including NASA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the US Department of Energy (DOE). The company's flagship product, the Electronic Alchemy eForge, has already attracted interest from a wide range of industries, including electronics, aerospace, and healthcare.

“We are thrilled with the recognition our technology has received at SXSW," said Dr. Glenn. "Our eForge technology has the potential to transform the way electronics are designed and manufactured, and we are excited about the possibilities it offers.”

For more information about Morningbird Media Corporation and the Electronic Alchemy eForge, please visit the company's website at www.morningbirdmedia.com.

